Cornyn and Murphy to meet virtually to attempt “basic framework” for gun control proposals

One Republican senator and one Democratic senator are hoping they will discover some frequent floor on gun reforms that can garner sufficient Republican help to go the 60-vote threshold within the Senate within the wake of the faculty capturing in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 kids and two adults lifeless.

Republican Senator John Cornyn and Democratic Senator Chris Murphy will meet just about on Tuesday to “see if we will agree on a primary framework” about methods to go ahead on gun laws proposals, in line with an aide to Cornyn. An aide to Murphy confirmed the senator “is taking part in tomorrow’s assembly and shall be holding conferences all through the week.”

Their workplaces usually are not specifying if different members will be a part of this bipartisan try at contemplating areas of settlement on gun reforms. The White Home declined an invite from CBS Information’ “Face the Nation” to have a member of the administration be a part of the present Sunday, saying they have been leaving it as much as Congress to behave, moderator and senior international affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan informed viewers Sunday.

President Biden informed reporters on Monday it is onerous to say what one component Republicans would possibly help as a result of he hasn’t been negotiating with any of them but. The president spent Sunday in Uvalde, Texas, grieving with the relations who misplaced family members.

“Look, I do not know, however I believe there is a realization on the a part of rational Republicans — and I believe Senator McConnell is a rational Republican; I believe Cornyn is as effectively,” Mr. Biden informed reporters on the White Home South Garden on Memorial Day. “I believe there is a recognition of their half that they — we won’t proceed like this. We will not do that.”

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut. Brandon Bell/Getty Photographs, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Photographs



The president additionally criticized high-capacity magazines, saying it “is not sensible” to have the ability to buy one thing that may fireplace tons of of rounds, and bullets which have a higher capability to kill. However Murphy mentioned Sunday on “Face the Nation” that he thought it is “unlikely that we’re going to have the ability to get 60 votes for that.”

Mr. Biden mentioned he as soon as requested a trauma physician why folks appear to be dying extra from gunshot wounds versus 20 or 25 years in the past, and the physician, in line with the president, responded: “‘A .22-caliber bullet will lodge within the lung, and we will most likely get it out, might be able to get it, and save the life. A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the physique.'”

“So the thought of those high-caliber weapons is of — there’s merely no rational foundation for it when it comes to fascinated by self-protection, looking,” the president informed reporters Monday. “I imply, I simply — and keep in mind, the Structure, the Second Modification was by no means absolute.”

Murphy additionally mentioned on “Face the Nation” that Republicans “usually are not keen to help the whole lot that I help, like banning assault weapons.”

“However I actually assume that we might go one thing that saves lives and breaks this logjam that we have had for 30 years, proving to Republicans that in the event you vote to tighten the nation’s gun legal guidelines, the sky would not fall for you politically, in truth, you most likely will get plenty of new extra supporters,” Murphy continued. “So pink flag legal guidelines are on the desk. Background checks, enlargement and on the desk, in addition to issues like protected storage of weapons. I believe we will get one thing completed, however we do not have plenty of time.”

John Feinblatt of Everytown for Gun Security mentioned Monday that he’s “hopeful” that there are “real bipartisan discussions occurring.”

“Will it repair the whole lot? No. Will it, might or not it’s a major begin? Completely” Feinblatt mentioned. “And so I am hopeful. And we definitely shall be there encouraging senators on each side of the aisle to do the folks’s enterprise. As I say, the american public is not asking for a lot. They’re asking to reside in a rustic, the place they’re free to go to the grocery retailer free to go to church free to go to high school, free to stroll town streets in a rustic that’s recognized for freedom. I believe the least that the Senate might do could be meet the American public.”

After mass shootings in 2019, then-President Trump in August 2019 mentioned he wished “very significant background checks.” That by no means got here to be. Days later, he mentioned the U.S. already has “very, very sturdy background checks.”

Congress is out of session this week for the Memorial Day vacation, so the Senate will not be voting on laws earlier than then.