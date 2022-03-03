Corsicana football coach and athletic director Hal Wasson announces his retirement

Hal Wasson announced that he is retiring as Corsicana’s football coach and as Corsicana ISD’s athletic director at the end of this school year, the school district posted on its website.

“After much prayerful thought and consideration, I feel it is the right time for me to retire from this journey and turn my attention to family. I do not want to miss any more of my three grandsons’ youth league basketball, baseball, or football games,” Wasson said in a statement.

Wasson, 65, was the head coach at Corsicana for three seasons, compiling a record of 17-14, including 6-4 this past season. His only playoff appearance in those three years came in 2019, when Corsicana lost in the first round.

Wasson started his coaching career in 1980. He worked as a head coach at Italy, San Saba, Pittsburg, Kerens, Mexia, Liberty Hill, Keller Fossil Ridge and Southlake Carroll before Corsicana.

“It’s been an incredible run. The relationships with your players, your coaches, that’s what I’m going to miss the most,” Wasson said. “The good news about those relationships, they keep on going, it’s just in a different role.

“I tell everybody I’m retiring in my prime. I’ll take off a few months and see what the good Lord opens up next. It may not be anything. It may just be sit around and chase grandkids.”

This was Wasson’s second stint at Corsicana. He was an assistant coach from 1983 to 1986.

“Coach Wasson is and always will be a coach and a leader,” Corsicana ISD superintendent Diane Frost said in a statement. “We were fortunate to have him return to Corsicana as our head football coach and athletic director. He leaves a legacy across the state of Texas. It’s not every day that you get a chance to work with the national coach of the year, a football coach with over 250 wins, and a person of his character who is fully committed to developing District programs and athletes.”

Wasson was the head coach at Southlake Carroll for 11 years, posting a record of 121-25 and winning a state championship in 2011. But he resigned from Southlake Carroll in 2018, accepting a $165,300 buyout following an investigation into possible wrongdoings by the coach.

An investigation into the Carroll football program found missing money from a fundraiser, minor UIL violations and tension between Wasson and former athletic director Darren Allman, according to documents obtained by The Dallas Morning News. None of the allegations were deemed enough to fire Wasson, but he was placed on administrative leave and ended up taking a buyout.

After leaving Carroll, Wasson accepted a job as executive director of athletics for Irving ISD. He was there for nine months before taking the head coaching job at Corsicana.

