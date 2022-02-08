Corsicana shooting: Xavier Milazzo removed from life support

Police said Xavier Milazzo, 20, died Feb. 7 after he was disconnected from life support.

CORSICANA, Texas — A sixth person connected to what police are describing as a quadruple murder-suicide has died, Corsicana police said.

Police said Xavier Milazzo, 20, died around 10 p.m. Feb. 7 after he was disconnected from life support at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Milazzo, according to police, is the son of the suspected shooter, Kevin Milazzo, 41.

Corsicana police said the elder Milazzo shot and killed four members of his family – and wounded multiple others – on Feb. 5 before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot after a short chase.

A motive has not been determined, as of yet.

Police said it was just after 12 a.m. on Feb. 5 when they got the 911 call to report Kevin Milazzo had killed multiple members of his family.

When police arrived to a home off W. 2nd Avenue, they found a man and a woman shot dead. Two others – Xavier Milazzo believed to be among them – were found shot inside the home and were airlifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Navarro County sheriff’s department responded to a second home near the intersection of Garrity and Stroud streets, in Frost, Texas. That’s where they found another man and a child dead. A third woman had also been shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital. Her current status is unknown.

After the shooting, authorities tracked Kevin Milazzo’s vehicle using GPS to FM-1129, just south of Roan Road. Multiple units – including Corsicana police, Corsicana SWAT Navarro County sheriff’s deputies – closed in on the vehicle, which had been disabled by a monitoring service. When they approached it, they found Kevin Milazzo critically wounded. Police treated him at the scene before transporting him to Navarro Regional Hospital, but he later died.

Police released the names of the victims later on Saturday. Among them were Kevin Milazzo’s stepfather William “Bill” Mimms, 68; Milazzo’s mother Connie Mimms, 61; his son Joshua Milazzo, 21; and Hunter Freeman, 4, who police said is the son of his former girlfriend.

Xavier Milazzo now becomes the sixth person to die in the shooting, including the suspect.

Two other people remain hospitalized. Their names have not been released.

Church members told WFAA, the Mimms would do a lot of outreach for the homeless population in Dallas.

“Connie would pick up people off the streets. She was the reason why we had a homeless outreach in our church,” said Haley Jenkins, a family friend.

“They strived to be examples for the community, and everyone in their life, and everyone that came in contact with them,” Jenkins added.