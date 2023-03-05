Costco could open new Georgetown, Texas store this summer

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Costco Wholesale Corp. has a gap date for its Georgetown location, which was once first introduced in December 2019.

The store is slated to open in June, in keeping with information posted at the company’s website. A Costco consultant declined to verify the outlet date and employment numbers, mentioning corporate coverage.

But the coming of Costco in Georgetown will upload to the grocery scene, already house to competition equivalent to Walmart, H-E-B, Natural Grocers, Aldi and Randalls. Costco could additionally lure different outlets to find close to its 160,000-square-foot location at 2201 N. I-35, close to Lakeway Drive.