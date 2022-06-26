Costco patio umbrella recall: Sunvilla solar umbrellas catch fire

The umbrellas have a small solar panel with a battery that may overheat and catch fire.

The maker of a solar-powered patio umbrella offered at Costco is recalling greater than 400,000 of the merchandise after a number of caught fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said customers ought to “immediately stop using the umbrellas,” which have small solar panel “pucks” containing lithium-ion batteries that may overheat.

SunVilla Corp. of Chino, California, acquired six experiences of the batteries overheating, CPSC stated. In three instances, the solar panel puck caught fire whereas charging indoors. In one other two instances, the umbrellas caught fire when the puck overheated whereas hooked up. There was one report of a smoke inhalation harm.

The “10’ Solar LED Market Umbrellas” had been offered at Costco warehouses nationwide and on Costco’s web site from December 2020 by means of May 2022. They are available varied colours, have LED lights and value between $130 and $160.

The solar puck has a black cowl marked with “YEEZE” or “YEEZE 1”, the CPSC stated. About 400,000 had been recalled within the U.S. and about 33,000 in Canada.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the umbrellas, remove the solar panel puck containing a lithium-ion battery from the top of the umbrella, store the puck out of the sun and away from combustible material, and do not charge the puck with the AC adapter,” the discover stated.