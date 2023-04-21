Cottages working to fight homelessness in Tampa nearly complete

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Providing properties to those that want one that is the purpose of the Hope Cottages venture in Tampa.

Thursday, town leaders introduced the venture is nearly complete.

The non-public dwelling buildings are for folks experiencing homelessness.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor stated the venture’s purpose is going some distance past striking a roof over their heads.

“They not only provide those services, but they provide that hope,” stated Castor.

The cottages can face up to up to category-five hurricane-force winds.

Of the 100 cottages, 75 have been funded by means of the City of Tampa. Each one is roughly $10,000.

Installation of the electrical device and tool station for the cottages and different long term amenities on the website is anticipated to be finished by means of Fall 2023.