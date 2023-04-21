Florida

Cottages working to fight homelessness in Tampa nearly complete

April 20, 2023
posting


HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Providing properties to those that want one that is the purpose of the Hope Cottages venture in Tampa.

Thursday, town leaders introduced the venture is nearly complete.

The non-public dwelling buildings are for folks experiencing homelessness.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor stated the venture’s purpose is going some distance past striking a roof over their heads.

“They not only provide those services, but they provide that hope,” stated Castor.

The cottages can face up to up to category-five hurricane-force winds.

Of the 100 cottages, 75 have been funded by means of the City of Tampa. Each one is roughly $10,000.

Installation of the electrical device and tool station for the cottages and different long term amenities on the website is anticipated to be finished by means of Fall 2023.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram