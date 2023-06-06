Cougar Pride Hosts Houston Rise, Big 12 Preview Series

HOUSTON – University of Houston’s Cougar Pride Athletic Fund will host a celebratory tournament to kick off its Houston Rise/Big 12 Preview Series. The tournament will function a brief program with Houston Athletics management on Tuesday, June 20, at Haak Vineyards & Winery. The tournament is unique to Cougar Pride individuals on the All-American Club stage and up and can run from 6-8 p.m. The party will come with meals, fellowship, and extra as Houston Athletics marks its July 1 transfer into the Big 12 Conference.

Houston Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman can be accompanied via Cougar head coaches, together with Football’s Dana Holgorsen and Men’s Basketball’s Kelvin Sampson. The team will speak about the impending league transfer and also will resolution questions from the target audience. The night time will function a time for Houston Athletics to precise gratitude to those that have come ahead in make stronger of the Houston Rise capital marketing campaign, which so far has raised over $52 million.

Cougar Pride want to thank Houston Rise donor Lewis Jewelers for enabling the development to happen. To RSVP, lovers can electronic mail [email protected]. The lovers are inspired to stick tuned for information on upcoming Houston Athletics occasions celebrating the Big 12.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

Join Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising marketing campaign for Houston Athletics, dedicated to attaining championship good fortune within the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win once we get started Big 12 festival in July 2023. Click here to upward push and be counted.

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can keep up-to-the-minute with new tendencies via following @UHCougars on Twitter. To get the newest news and notes in regards to the crew, lovers can just like the crew’s Facebook web page at HoustonAthletics or observe them on Instagram at houstoncougars.



