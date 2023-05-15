Cougars Conquer the Green Wave for Series Sweep





NEW ORLEANS – With a 17-11 win towards Tulane, the Houston baseball workforce secured the collection sweep on Sunday afternoon at Turchin Stadium and maintained its first position status in the American Conference.



The Cougars (31-20, 15-5) rallied from at the back of for the 2d night time in a row to comb the Green Wave (14-37, 7-14). Houston’s Braden Forsyth (2-0) pitched 3.1 innings permitting just one run to attain for his 2d win of the season whilst junior application participant Justin Murray tossed the ultimate 2.1 innings to safe his 9th save of the season. Tulane’s Cristian Sanchez (0-6) recorded the loss for the Green Wave.

The Cougars have now secured seven-straight collection convention wins. The final time the Cougars had gained their first seven-conference collection used to be in 2006 after they gained each and every collection. Outside of the convention fit ups, Houston’s collection wins dates again to the Minnesota contest when the Cougars swept the collection from March 17-19.

The sweep used to be the Cougars’ 2d of the season and the first in convention play.

With the win, the Cougars maintained their first-place place in the American Conference standings.

The 17 runs Houston scored used to be the 2d time this season the Cougars have scored 17 runs after plating 17 towards Praire View A&M on March 7.

Justin Murray used to be very best at the plate for the 2d time this season. The junior up to now went 5-5 at Memphis on April 23.

earned his 9th save of the season and 7th in the convention. He lately leads the convention in saves. With the get started at shortstop, Ian McMillan has now began 129 consecutive video games and has taken sole ownership of No. 6 all-time at Houston.



Justin Murray : 2-5, R, 4 RBI, 2B, SF; S, 2.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1K

: 2-5, R, 4 RBI, 2B, SF; S, 2.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1K Ian McMillan : 2-3, 3 R, 2B, 2 BB

: 2-3, 3 R, 2B, 2 BB Cameron Nickens : 3-6, 4 RBI, 3B

: 3-6, 4 RBI, 3B Braden Forsyth : W, 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 Okay