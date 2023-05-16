Cougars Face Bearkats at Constellation Field

HOUSTON – The Houston Cougars and Sam Houston Bearkats will compete for the Don Sanders Cup to finish the season-long festival on Tuesday night time at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas.

SAM HOUSTON Date | Time Tuesday, May 16 | 6:30 p.m. CT Location Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas Radio The Varsity Network | Jeremy Branham (pxp) Live Results StatBroadcast

DON SANDERS CUP. In the overall sport of the season-long festival, Houston and Sam Houston will compete for the Don Sanders Cup. Last yr, the Cougars received the competition in a three-game sweep.

LAST TIME OUT. The Cougars finished its 2d sweep of the season and primary within the American Conference towards Tulane.

SERIES WINS. Houston has secured seven-straight convention sequence wins, courting again to its sequence towards Minnesota, when the Cougars swept the video games from March 17-19.

10+ DAYS. This season, the Cougars have tallied 10+ hits in 28 video games, together with the final 4 video games, and registered 15+ hits in 9 video games. Furthermore, Houston has scored 10+ runs in 14 video games.

NATIONAL RANKINGS. Currently, the Cougars are ranked 8th in double performs grew to become (48) and No. 10 in fielding proportion (.981). Houston has been error-free in 28 video games this season.

FIRST PLACE COOGS. The Cougars are these days in first position within the American Conference standings after their three-game sweep of Tulane. However, East Carolina is simplest part a sport in the back of Houston, which means the Cougars should fit or exceed the Pirates’ wins to take care of the first-place seed.

CONFERENCE CHAMP TITLE. In its ultimate season within the American Conference, Houston objectives to clinch its fourth common season convention name. The Cougars final received the name in 2018.

MURRAY MANIA. Two-way participant Justin Murray has made vital contributions to Houston’s baseball program. The junior leads the staff and convention with 9 saves and is a danger at the plate. Murray is these days undefeated as a tumbler whilst main the staff in triples, wins, saves, video games completed, and rating 2d in batting reasonable, slugging proportion, runs, hits, RBIs, and stolen bases. Murray used to be very best at the plate in two video games this season towards Memphis (5-5) and Tulane (4-4) and used to be named Conference Player of the Week after his efficiency final week.

CONSTELLATION FIELD. Houston has an 8-3 document at Constellation Field after video games towards Rice and Sam Houston at the minor league box.

TICKETS ON SALE

Houston Baseball flex plan packs and single-game tickets for the 2023 season are in the stores. Fans should buy tickets thru calling 713-G0-COOGS (462-6647) or through clicking here.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

Join Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising marketing campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to championship good fortune within the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win after we get started Big 12 festival in July 2023. Click here to upward thrust and be counted.

JOIN THE DUGOUT CLUB

Fans are inspired to sign up for The Dugout Club to offer direct reinforce to Houston Baseball. Members be offering monetary reinforce past the running funds. To be told extra in regards to the Dugout Club, textual content UHBASEBALL to 71777, name Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4684) or click here.

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can obtain updates through following UHCougarBB on Twitter and meet up with the newest news and notes at the staff through clicking LIKE at the staff’s Facebook web page at Houston Cougar Baseball. Fans too can observe the staff on Instagram at uhcougarbb.