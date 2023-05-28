Cougars’ Tournament Run Ends Against Tulane





Next Game: vs. Tulane 5/27/2023 | 8:30 PM CT

ESPN+

May. 27 (Sat) / 8:30 PM CT

vs. Tulane History



CLEARWATER, Florida – The Houston baseball workforce break up a doubleheader with Tulane within the semi-finals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday at BayCare Ballpark.



With the loss in the second one recreation to the Green Wave, the Cougars had been formally eradicated from the event.



GAME ONE

Each time the Green Wave (16-40) scored, the Cougars (36-22) answered with a minimum of one run and took the lead within the backside of the 5th inning on a Zach Arnold solo house run and a Tulane fielding error that scored junior software participant Justin Murray .



In the 6th, graduate switch Drew Bianco homered and Murray added an RBI unmarried to push the result in 3. Brennan Lambert hit a 2-run house run within the 7th to tug Tulane inside of one, however that was once as shut because the Green Wave would get, as junior reliever Brendan O’Donnell got here on for a 7-out save.



Senior outfielder Brandon Uhse recorded 3 hits and scored thrice for the Cougars, whilst Lambert had 3 hits and drove in 3 for Tulane.



Sophomore pitcher Kyle Ayers (4-1) took the win for the Cougars, whilst Ricky Castro (4-6) suffered the defeat for the Green Wave.



GAME TWO

Teo Banks hit a couple of house runs for Tulane and completed 3-for-5 with six RBI. The Green Wave scored 5 within the 3rd to wreck open the sport. The Cougars (36-23) pulled inside of two at 6-4, however Tulane scored 3 within the most sensible of the 7th and added two insurance coverage runs within the 8th.



Four Green Wave gamers scored more than one runs, together with Banks and Gavin Schulz, who scored thrice each and every.



Murray hit two house runs for Houston, going 4-for-5, whilst additionally pitching 3 scoreless innings from the mound.



Michael Fowler (1-3) earned the win for the Green Wave, permitting one run with six strikeouts in 2.2 innings of labor. Sophomore aid pitcher Dan Wright (2-3) took the loss for the Cougars.



SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

Join Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising marketing campaign for Houston Athletics devoted to championship luck within the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win once we get started Big 12 pageant in July 2023. Click here to upward thrust and be counted.

JOIN THE DUGOUT CLUB



Fans are invited to sign up for The Dugout Club to immediately make stronger Houston Baseball. Members supply monetary make stronger immediately to Houston Baseball for wishes past working price range. For extra information concerning the Dugout Club, textual content UHBASEBALL to 71777, name Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4684) or click here.







STAY CONNECTED



Fans can obtain updates by way of following UHCougarBB on Twitter and meet up with the most recent news and notes at the workforce by way of clicking LIKE at the workforce’s Facebook web page at Houston Cougar Baseball. Fans too can apply the workforce on Instagram at uhcougarbb.



