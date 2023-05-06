Cougars Win Nine Events, Sampy Owns Pole Vault Record

HOUSTON – In the Tom Tellez Invitational, the Houston observe and box group gave a sizzling efficiency through successful 9 occasions, with a college listing falling within the ultimate showdown of the season. Even with temperatures emerging to 94 levels, senior Christyan Sampy controlled to leap a record-breaking 5.56 meters pole vault. Sampy had prior to now tied the listing of five.55 meters within the two earlier meets at the side of Antonio Ruiz .

The Cougars venerated their 22 seniors and their outstanding contribution to the group’s luck, together with taking pictures 9 group titles at American Athletic Conference Championships, claiming 12 person titles at convention championships, and acquiring 11 All-American honors since 2018.

Senior Lusekelo Mwamkonda, in hammer throw, set a non-public listing through posting 49.53 meters, securing a spot on the 10th spot, and transferring to 7th within the convention. Likewise, sophomore Daisy Monie moved into the highest ten all-time through throwing the discus 46.83 meters and completing 3rd in the back of her sister and previous Cougar Nora Monie, who set a meet listing with 54.17 meters.

Houston set the tone early, with the ladies’s 400-meter relay in 44.82 seconds, successful the primary observe tournament of the day. Junior De’Vion Wilson and senior DJ Akindele took the highest two spots within the 110-meter hurdles, and Trey Johnson ran a season-best to win the 400-meter sprint.

Three Houston males’s sprinters ran season-best within the 100-meter sprint, completing moment thru fourth, with senior Edward Sumler IV main the rate at 10.20 seconds. Sophomore Dillon Leacock received the 400-meter hurdles together with his second-fastest time of the season at 53.05.

The males’s sprinters endured their spectacular efficiency, with a two-three-four-five end within the 200-meter sprint, with Aaron Bell completing moment, Ireon Brown working a breakout efficiency, and Edward Sumler IV ran a hair off his second-place end with 20.77 seconds.

In the overall tournament of the day, the brother duo of Branch Cox and Miles Cox completed first and moment within the 3,000 meters.

UP NEXT

Houston will head to the American Athletic Conference Championships in Tampa, Fla., from March 12-14, having a look ahead to successful titles after a dry spell in 2022.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

Join Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising marketing campaign for Houston Athletics devoted to championship luck within the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares the Cougars to compete and win after they get started Big 12 festival in July 2023. Click here to upward thrust and be counted.

JOIN the PODIUM CLUB

The Podium Club serves as a good way to reinforce the extent of pleasure and give a boost to for Houston Cougar Track and Field and Cross Country. Gifts to the Podium Club supply monetary give a boost to immediately to the techniques for wishes past their working budgets. For extra information or to enroll, click on here. To sign up for the Podium Club, enthusiasts would possibly name Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4687).

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can obtain updates on #HTownSpeedCity through following @UHCougarTF on Twitter and catching up with the newest news and notes at the group through clicking LIKE at the group’s Facebook web page at UHCougarTF or at the group’s Instagram web page at @uhcougartf.

– UHCougars.com –