Front Page

Could Dallas Mavs Take Advantage of ‘Burning’ LA Lakers with LeBron James Blockbuster NBA Trade?

February 28, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


When LeBron James made the decision to go to the Los Angeles Lakers, many already knew it was mostly for non-basketball reasons. If it hadn’t have been, he would’ve chosen a team that was already a title contender at the time.

The trade for Anthony Davis after James’ first season in L.A. was supposed to set the franchise up for success for years to come. The Lakers were fortunate enough to captured a championship when the NBA had to move its 2019-2020 season to the Orlando Bubble, but aside from that, the James-Davis tenure has been somewhat underwhelming due to injuries and other bad roster moves.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram