Council gives initial approval to redevelopment of East Austin dairy plant 

A huge mixed-use development on the site of a Borden Dairy plant in East Austin’s Govalle neighborhood is nearing approval. City Council on Thursday voted on first reading in favor of a rezoning that would allow the project to advance.

Developer Endeavor Real Estate plans to build 1,400 residential units, a 220-room hotel, 411,500 square feet of offices, 66,000 square feet of restaurant space and 40,000 square feet of retail on the 21-acre site at 71 Strandtman Cove.

The rezoning from Limited Industrial Services (LI-CO-NP) to Planned Development Area (LI-CO-PDA-NP) would allow buildings up to 120 feet in height, or about 10 to 12 stories.

Neighborhood groups and environmental organizations oppose the project. Organizations including the Govalle/Johnston Terrace neighborhood contact team, PODER, Sierra Club, Save Our Springs Alliance and the Austin Neighborhoods Council held a press conference Wednesday at the site. Nearly a dozen people, mainly members of these groups, spoke on Thursday at City Hall to urge Council to reject the rezoning.

Among the groups’ long list of concerns were taller buildings, increased traffic, lack of affordable housing, gentrification/displacement and the risk of environmental damage to the Colorado River.

“This development is gonna happen, but it doesn’t have to happen at this scale, and with this cost, and with this kind of disruption,” said Adrian Macias with the Colorado River Conservancy. “Let’s get some studies done, and let’s let the neighborhood and community decide what is compatible to them.”

Without any discussion or comments, Council voted 7-0-4 to approve the rezoning on first reading. Mayor Kirk Watson and Council members Natasha Harper-Madison and Alison Alter were off the dais. Council Member José Velásquez, who represents the area in District 3, recused himself.

Council opted to follow the Planning Commission’s recommendation, which would limit impervious cover to 75 percent of the site and provide a 60-foot buffer from the adjacent Colorado River.

A vote on the second of three readings is scheduled for Thursday.

