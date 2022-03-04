Council Ponders New Ideas for Changes in Cop Practices

The City Council voted last week to accept 39 recommendations to improve practices of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The recommendations are in eight areas, including de-escalation, community accountability, mental health call response and officer wellness.

The list was compiled, with input from the Mayor’s Law Enforcement Policy Task Force and the Community Policing Working Group, by the Chicago-based consultant 21CP Solutions.

The recommendations were completed in November and represent 15 months of work, it was said.

Kenton Tsoodle, assistant city manager of public safety, said if the council also voted to accept the recommendations of beginning the process of implementation of the changes.

That will look different for each recommendation, Mr. Tsoodle said.

In addition, the council voted on an increase not to exceed $2$200,000 to manage the changes.

“I think these are a great mix of recommendations that push the police department and address some of the concerns of the community,” Mr. Tsoodle said. “We formed a lot of good relationships with the community, and we listened and heard a lot of things. I think this is going to lead to some great changes.”

Doug Dowler, the city’s budget director, said the city has $1.3 million set-aside to accommodate the recommendations.

Short-term goals are:

Requiring officers, when circumstances permit, to provide a verbal warning before any use of force.

Creating additional transparency of the Citizens Advisory Board through public reports on its activities.

Easing the process of filing a complaint against an officer by adding a web form for anonymous complaints.

Creating a Youth Advisory Board with direct access to the chief.

Other recommendations 21CP believes will take anywhere from six months to a year:

Prohibiting officers involved in shootings and other critical events from viewing bodycam footage before providing an interview.

Providing public data — in raw and dashboard format — on officer activities, including use of force.

Increasing the budgeted number of officers trained in crisis intervention.

Creating a Crisis Intervention Committee that focuses on mental health response across the city.

And some recommendations may take more than a year to implement:

Interviewing officers involved in shootings and other critical events by the end of their shift, rather than the current waiting period of 48 hours or more.

Considering preference for new applicants to the department with “mental health experience, certifications, or degrees, or social work experience.”

Issuing a Request for Information to determine resources available and their capacity for an alternative mental health response.

Consider modifying city ordinances for “quality-of-life crimes to individuals experiencing homelessness.”

Tsoodle said just a formal blessing from the council to the City Manager’s office to move forward with implementation. If the council expressed major concerns or the item did not receive a majority of “yes” votes, Tsoodle said it would be a signal to the city manager to rethink the recommendations.

The councils stamp of approval on 21CP’s report does not necessarily indicate that all 39 of the recommendations will eventually be carried out, Tsoodle said.

“It’s our intent, with councils blessing, to implement all of these,” he said. “There are some legal things that we may run into, there are some collective bargaining issues that we may run into on some of these. And then there are others that there’s just some unknown (barrier).”

Some other barriers to implementation include additional council votes, IT capacity, availability of community resources and budget increases, according to the 21CP report.

Some will be subject to contract negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police, and the city already brought one of them to the table, without success.

While negotiating the FY21 collective bargaining agreement, the city included the recommendation to prohibit officers from viewing bodycam footage before giving interviews on critical incidents and shootings.

This created an impasse between the union and the city, causing the city to remove all of its bodycam procedure changes from the negotiations. The union also filed a grievance against the city, claiming it was using new body-worn camera technology before completing negotiations.

John George, then-FOP president, told The Oklahoman in December that the union would not support that recommendation or interviewing officers earlier than the current 48 hour waiting period.

21CP cited a study in its report that found officers memories remained sharper when asked to recall a stressful event immediately compared to those who were interviewed three days later.