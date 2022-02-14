Country music star Jason Aldean to make tour stop in Oklahoma

Country music star Jason Aldean will bring his Rock ‘n’ Roll Cowboy Tour to Oklahoma this summer.Aldean will perform at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Aug. 6 as part of a 34-city tour that starts in July. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.Click here for more information on how to get tickets.Members of the “Aldean Army” fan club will have early access to tickets. They can buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday on Aldean’s website.”I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” Aldean said in a news release. “We are already thinking about the setlist … there will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it’s all about knowing you belong on the road.”Aldean is a three-time ACM entertainer of the year and has 26 No. 1 hits. He also is nominated for a best country duo/group performance Grammy Award with Carrie Underwood.

