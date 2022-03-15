Couple allegedly trafficked teen, mother from Guam to Hawaii

Authorities say a pair trafficked a 15-year-old lady and her mom from Guam to Hawaii, the place they took away their passports, compelled them to work and beat them

HONOLULU — A pair trafficked a 15-year-old lady and her mom from Guam to Hawaii, the place they took away their passports, compelled them to work and beat them, police alleged in courtroom paperwork.

Kevin and Pomerrine Robert are charged with felony labor trafficking. The state public defender’s workplace represented them throughout a courtroom look Monday.

Pomerrine Roberts took the passports away when the lady and her mom arrived in Honolulu from Guam in August and advised them she would return the passports in the event that they paid her cash, based on possible trigger paperwork filed in courtroom. The paperwork did not specify the nation of the passports.

They lived within the couple’s condominium, whereas the lady enrolled at a highschool and the mom received a job at a deli the place Roberts additionally labored, the paperwork stated.

The paperwork stated Roberts took away the mom’s cash, the lady was anticipated to wash the condominium and Roberts beat the lady and mom.

The couple locked the lady in a bed room for a number of days and he or she reported it to a college counselor after she was set free, based on the paperwork.

Public Defender James Tabe stated Tuesday his workplace will proceed to symbolize Pomerrine Robert, but it surely’s unclear who will symbolize Kevin Robert. Tabe declined to touch upon the allegations.