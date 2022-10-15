Couple charged for having sex in Oklahoma Public Park – Newstalk KZRG

It’s not the swinging Nineteen Sixties in Oklahoma.

An Arkansas resident and a Kansas resident have been charged in Oklahoma for allegedly having sex in a public park.

32-year-old Ross Lowell Harris of Fayetteville, Ark. and 20-year-old Hailey Elizabeth Russell of Pittsburg, Kan. had been charged in the primary week of October in Delaware County District Court with acts ensuing in gross damage/outraging public decency.

The couple allegedly had sex in the water at Natural Falls State Park close to Siloam Springs on the night of June 13, in response to courtroom papers.

The couple was reportedly noticed completely bare and interesting in a sex act, in response to a witness assertion.