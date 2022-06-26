Couple fatally shot at Florida resort in domestic murder-suicide

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A person and girl have been discovered fatally shot Saturday at a resort resort in central Florida’s vacationer hall in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide that began as a domestic dispute.

The middle-aged man and girl have been discovered at The Fountains Resort on International Drive, which is a major vacationer hall in Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office advised native news retailers that it seems the person shot the lady after which shot himself.

No additional particulars have been launched Saturday afternoon.