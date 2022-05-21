CouplebringstattooparlortoUnadilla|BusinessNews

LeeandSarahCookseyhopetoleavealastingimpressiononUnadilla.
ThepairopenedResurgenceInk,atattooparlorat192MainSt.intheOtsegoCountyvillage,onMay7.
Lee“Hollywood”Cooksey,40,aTennesseenative,saiditwasink-mindedfriendswhobroughthimupstate,buttheregionthatkepthimhere.
“MyfriendsownInkdictedTattooinWalton,soIdidthatforawhile,fromJuly2018throughDecember2020,”hesaid.“ButI’vebeenatattooartistfor20-somethingyears.IalwaysloveddrawingandI’vebeendrawingsinceIwasakid.Oneonta’sgotwaytoomanytattooparlorsandSidneydoesn’thaveonethatIknowof…butIfigureditwouldbenicetobeinasmallcommunity;I’mfromasmallcommunity,soIwantedtobeinasmallcommunity,andIliketryingtogiveback.”
ResurgenceInk’sopeningday,Leesaid,featuredatattoo”flashsale,”withaportionofproceedsbenefittingtheUnadillaFoodPantry.Afollow-upsalegeneratedmorethan$800fortheDelawareValleyHumaneSociety.
TheCookseyssaidtheiradoptedcommunityisembracingthebusiness.
“Itwasabouttimeforhimtohavehisownshop,”SarahCooksey,47,said.“He’sgoodatwhathedoesandwellliked…andpeoplehavebeenverywelcoming.Wewantedtobuildintheareaandshowpeoplethatyoucanstartabusinessandrunitsuccessfullyandbeingpartofthatisreallycool—togivepeopletheunderstandingthatyoucanachieveyourdreamsifyouputyourmindandhearttoit.Tosaywewerehereandhelpedbuildupthecommunity—there’ssomuchhistoryhereandit’sabeautifularea—whenyoucanbeapartofthat,it’sprettyneat.”
“Weliterallytwoweeksagopostedthatweweregoingtohaveashophere,andwe’rebookingalready,”LeesaidinearlyMay.“I’vebeenuphereawhile,soIhavealotoffaithfulclients.We’vegotpeoplecomingallthewayfromBinghamtonanduptowardWorcesterandthatway,butfromMississippiallthewayuphere,I’veleftaslewofinkinmytrails.”
Thedemographicsofcustomers,LeeandSarahsaid,haveevolvedalongsideculturalattitudestowardtattoos.
“Igetpeoplefromfreshoutofhighschooluptopeopleintheir60s,”hesaid.“It’sabroadspectrum.”
“You’dbesurprisedhowmanyolderpeoplearenowgettingthembecausetheycouldn’tgetthemwhentheywereyoungerandtheyalwayswantedto,”shesaid.“Peoplearegettingmorebraveandcomingoutanddoingitnow,andit’smoreacceptablenow.(People)feeltheycanexpresstheirfeelingsthroughartontheirbody.”
Leesaidit’stheartisticaspectthat’skepthimcommitted.
“Yougettoputyourmarkontheworld,yourstamponit,”hesaid.“It’sthestoriesandthepeople;yougettohearalotofthemandit’snicetoseeyourartonsomebody,andthat’sprettymuchforever.”
ThoughLee saidhedoes“alittlebitofeverything”intermsoftattoostyles,hesaidhefavorsblackandgraywork.
Onceestablished,theCookseyssaid,theyhopetoofferpiercingandmerchandise.
ResurgenceInkisopenfromnoonto8p.m.,TuesdaythroughFriday,and10to10onSaturday;closedSundayandMonday.
Formoreinformation,find“ResurgenceInk”onFacebookorcall607-287-1757.