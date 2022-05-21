Business

CouplebringstattooparlortoUnadilla|BusinessNews

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

LeeandSarahCookseyhopetoleavealastingimpressiononUnadilla.

ThepairopenedResurgenceInk,atattooparlorat192MainSt.intheOtsegoCountyvillage,onMay7.

Lee“Hollywood”Cooksey,40,aTennesseenative,saiditwasink-mindedfriendswhobroughthimupstate,buttheregionthatkepthimhere.

“MyfriendsownInkdictedTattooinWalton,soIdidthatforawhile,fromJuly2018throughDecember2020,”hesaid.“ButI’vebeenatattooartistfor20-somethingyears.IalwaysloveddrawingandI’vebeendrawingsinceIwasakid.Oneonta’sgotwaytoomanytattooparlorsandSidneydoesn’thaveonethatIknowof…butIfigureditwouldbenicetobeinasmallcommunity;I’mfromasmallcommunity,soIwantedtobeinasmallcommunity,andIliketryingtogiveback.”

ResurgenceInk’sopeningday,Leesaid,featuredatattoo”flashsale,”withaportionofproceedsbenefittingtheUnadillaFoodPantry.Afollow-upsalegeneratedmorethan$800fortheDelawareValleyHumaneSociety.

TheCookseyssaidtheiradoptedcommunityisembracingthebusiness.

“Itwasabouttimeforhimtohavehisownshop,”SarahCooksey,47,said.“He’sgoodatwhathedoesandwellliked…andpeoplehavebeenverywelcoming.Wewantedtobuildintheareaandshowpeoplethatyoucanstartabusinessandrunitsuccessfullyandbeingpartofthatisreallycool—togivepeopletheunderstandingthatyoucanachieveyourdreamsifyouputyourmindandhearttoit.Tosaywewerehereandhelpedbuildupthecommunity—there’ssomuchhistoryhereandit’sabeautifularea—whenyoucanbeapartofthat,it’sprettyneat.”

“Weliterallytwoweeksagopostedthatweweregoingtohaveashophere,andwe’rebookingalready,”LeesaidinearlyMay.“I’vebeenuphereawhile,soIhavealotoffaithfulclients.We’vegotpeoplecomingallthewayfromBinghamtonanduptowardWorcesterandthatway,butfromMississippiallthewayuphere,I’veleftaslewofinkinmytrails.”

Thedemographicsofcustomers,LeeandSarahsaid,haveevolvedalongsideculturalattitudestowardtattoos.

“Igetpeoplefromfreshoutofhighschooluptopeopleintheir60s,”hesaid.“It’sabroadspectrum.”

“You’dbesurprisedhowmanyolderpeoplearenowgettingthembecausetheycouldn’tgetthemwhentheywereyoungerandtheyalwayswantedto,”shesaid.“Peoplearegettingmorebraveandcomingoutanddoingitnow,andit’smoreacceptablenow.(People)feeltheycanexpresstheirfeelingsthroughartontheirbody.”

Leesaidit’stheartisticaspectthat’skepthimcommitted.

“Yougettoputyourmarkontheworld,yourstamponit,”hesaid.“It’sthestoriesandthepeople;yougettohearalotofthemandit’snicetoseeyourartonsomebody,andthat’sprettymuchforever.”

ThoughLee saidhedoes“alittlebitofeverything”intermsoftattoostyles,hesaidhefavorsblackandgraywork.

Onceestablished,theCookseyssaid,theyhopetoofferpiercingandmerchandise.

ResurgenceInkisopenfromnoonto8p.m.,TuesdaythroughFriday,and10to10onSaturday;closedSundayandMonday.

Formoreinformation,find“ResurgenceInk”onFacebookorcall607-287-1757.





Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram