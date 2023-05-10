Court grants Department of Justice’s motion to improve LA juvenile halls | California

(The Center Square) – “Today’s court ruling is a necessary step forward to rehabilitating a broken system that must be reformed,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta remarked at the Superior Court ruling granting the Department of Justice’s motion to uphold a 2021 judgment against the Los Angeles County Office of Education / Probation Department outlining provisions for the comprehensive care of youth in the state’s juvenile halls.

The original action brought by former Attorney General Xavier Becerra acknowledged in the no-fault case that Los Angeles County was committed to improving conditions at juvenile halls and maintaining safe and secure conditions for incarcerated youth.

The January 2021 judgment noted “this Judgment by the Court without the taking of proof and without trial or adjudication of any fact or law…and without the County admitting any liability or conceding that it has failed to satisfy legal requirements with respect to the areas identified in the Judgment.” was stipulated by both parties.

However two years later, provisions related to timely and adequate medical care, adequate staffing, transportation to education, compensatory education, outdoor recreation, camera installation at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall, and creation of a positive behavior management plan has not been fulfilled prompting the DOJ to file a motion to enforce, in April.

“The County has not only failed to comply but is now regressing in areas where some progress had been achieved. Conditions in the juvenile halls are alarming, the violations are severe and ongoing, and youth and staff are at serious risk of harm. The Attorney General now seeks court intervention to enforce the Judgment,” the motion by Bonta stated.

In the summer of 2019, the LA County Board of Supervisors closed Los Padrinos, one of three juvenile halls in LA County. The facility had been in operation as a detention center for preteens and teenagers for more than 6 decades. It was also a temporary holding facility for youth awaiting court action and transfers, but it had a troubled history of excessive use of pepper spray, high incidents of depression among youth and not enough staff.

The “motion to enforce” brought by Bonta could see the two remaining juvenile halls, Barry J. Nidorf and Central face sanctions as provided by the judgment. A May 9 report by Whittier Daily News suggests a worst case scenario of complete closures of the facilities by July 23 due to lack of compliance.

“The reports of a young life senselessly lost and young people endangered while in custody are horrifying and unacceptable. Our youth are our future — we are responsible for protecting them and ensuring they receive educational, health and supportive services necessary to stop the cycle of incarceration. The California Department of Justice will continue to work to ensure that our institutions provide justice-involved youth with every opportunity for rehabilitation, growth, and healing,” Bonta said.