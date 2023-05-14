Courtroom sketch artist takes Americans where cameras cannot go





Bill Hennessey, a seasoned court docket sketch artist, has been offering Americans with a singular standpoint on one of the maximum high-profile prison lawsuits and trials within the nation for over 4 a long time. His paintings lets in folks to achieve insider get admission to to happenings inside courtrooms that cameras don't seem to be authorized to seize. CBS News documented Hennessey's tale, reported by way of Scott McFarlane, demonstrating the significance of his inventive craft in offering the general public with a transparent depiction of court docket occasions.