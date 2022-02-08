Covid-19 cases are one-third of the peak 3 weeks ago. Here’s where the US stands on other metrics | Latest Headlines

The number of hospitalized patients has declined in recent weeks, though it remains higher than during the Delta wave. There are about 110,000 people currently hospitalized with Covid-19, according to JHU, a a 19% drop from last week.

New hospital admissions also are down compared to last week.

All those infections and hospitalizations have led to grim daily death tolls.

The US is now averaging 2,462 new deaths each day, according to JHU. This is a 3% increase from last week. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 900,000 people in the US have died of Covid-19.

Across the country, about 64% of the population is fully vaccinated with at least their initial series, and about 27% of the population is fully vaccinated and boosted.