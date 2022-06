(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2021 The Related Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. A federal resolve in Texas is barring the Navy from taking movement for now in the direction of sailors who’ve objected to being vaccinated in the direction of COVID-19 on religious grounds. (AP Photograph/Lynne Sladky, File)

Florida is as quickly as once more seeing an increase in situations of COVID-19.

The CDC is now classifying Florida as having a extreme diploma of transmission.

That’s due to the state reporting a seven-day frequent of higher than 10,200 situations on Friday.

Positivity charges have moreover been rising in South Florida.

Miami-Dade County reported a positivity cost of 26.7 % whereas Broward County has a positivity cost of 23.9 %.