COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Florida | Florida News | Orlando

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 elevated virtually 17 p.c all through the earlier week.

The U.S. Division of Well being and Human launched info Tuesday that confirmed 2,157 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,846 per week earlier. The data moreover confirmed 178 COVID-19 victims have been in intensive-care fashions, up from 166 per week earlier.

Florida in newest weeks has seen common will enhance in COVID-19 situations and hospitalizations, though the numbers keep far lower than early within the yr, when the extraordinarily contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus swept all through the state.