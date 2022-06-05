COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Florida | Florida News | Orlando

Front Page Sports

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Florida

June 4, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
The variety of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 elevated almost 17 p.c through the previous week.

The U.S. Division of Well being and Human launched information Tuesday that confirmed 2,157 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,846 per week earlier. The information additionally confirmed 178 COVID-19 sufferers have been in intensive-care models, up from 166 per week earlier.

Florida in current weeks has seen regular will increase in COVID-19 instances and hospitalizations, although the numbers stay far decrease than early within the yr, when the extremely contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus swept throughout the state.



