COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Florida | Florida News | Orlando

The variety of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 elevated almost 17 p.c through the previous week.
The U.S. Division of Well being and Human launched information Tuesday that confirmed 2,157 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,846 per week earlier. The information additionally confirmed 178 COVID-19 sufferers have been in intensive-care models, up from 166 per week earlier.
Florida in current weeks has seen regular will increase in COVID-19 instances and hospitalizations, although the numbers stay far decrease than early within the yr, when the extremely contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus swept throughout the state.