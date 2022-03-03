COVID-19 took Brent Earles, but not before a reconciliation

Brent Earles never truly recovered from the sudden death of his only daughter on New Year’s Eve of 2010.

He had a successful marriage and a successful career at a finance firm he founded. For the past seven years, he worked every day with his son, Jared, who returned to Texas from California to join his business. But there was an underlying darkness that the Earles family couldn’t ignore.

In many ways, his daughter’s death broke Earles. His relationships with his family and his mental and physical health suffered. He struggled with alcoholism. He wasn’t the same as he was before she died, said his wife, Jane.

Exactly 11 years after Sara’s death by gunshot wound, Earles was admitted to Carrollton Regional Medical Center for complications from COVID-19.

For nearly four weeks, he tried to recover before dying from the virus Jan. 25. In that time, Earles and his family reconciled the pain of the past decade with the love they shared for one another.

“He was in [the hospital] for 26 days, but the last three weeks were the best three weeks I ever had,” Jane Earles said. “Because we made amends. We apologized to each other.

“There were things said that had needed to be said for decades.”

Brent Earles’ wife and son, Jane and Jared, on Feb. 19, 2022, in Carrollton. Brent Earles died in January 2022 due to complications of COVID-19. (Rebecca Slezak / Staff Photographer)

A risky Christmas celebration

Few things made Brent Earles happier than performing as Santa Claus during the holiday season.

Donning a white beard and a red suit, he’d give out gifts at church and shout “ho-ho-ho” for families at the mall. At home in Carrollton, he would hide presents around the house for his children.

“He likes to dress up as Santa. It’s a thing that he enjoys doing and it brings him so much happiness,” Jared said. “Our Christmases as little kids were always amazing.”

In December, Brent once again transformed into Santa for an event at his church. He was in close contact with nearly every kid in the vicinity as they climbed onto his lap to share their Christmas wishes.

“It was as though COVID didn’t exist there,” Jared said.

Both Brent and Jane likely contracted COVID-19 from the event, Jared said. Within a few days, Brent took a turn for the worse.

Jared, who was in Sweden visiting his wife’s family, was at a New Year’s Eve celebration when he got the call that his dad was going to the emergency room. He and Jane discussed whether he should cut his trip short and come home. Brent didn’t seem to be in terrible condition, so Jane urged Jared to stay.

The rollercoaster ride of COVID

So began the rollercoaster ride that is battling COVID-19. A week after his admission, Brent was improving. On Jan. 11, Jared returned home, lifting Brent’s spirits even further.

Just four days later, Brent, who had multiple comorbidities, nearly died. Jane said she doesn’t know exactly what happened, only that the nurses said he’d had a “bad night.”

During those 26 days in the hospital, Brent’s mother died, he celebrated his 65th birthday and he detoxed from regular alcohol use.

He was clear-headed for the first time in years, Jane said, and he openly discussed his favorite memories and greatest regrets.

A picture of Brent Earles framed at his home in Carrollton. (Rebecca Slezak / Staff Photographer)

Even though it required difficult conversations, Brent, Jane and Jared confronted how hard Sara’s death had been and how much it affected their relationships.

They also discussed Brent’s vaccination status — he chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a decision he went on to question while in the hospital.

“He was able to speak his heart and we were able to speak our heart to him,” Jane said. “It was the greatest gift, I think, that we were given, to have that time.”

Jane could tell Brent’s health was declining. The day before he died, she asked a nurse for the brutal truth: Brent had all but lost his battle to COVID-19, even though he was still alive with the help of machines.

Brent died from COVID-19 complications on Jan. 25, surrounded by his wife, son and pastor. His favorite nurses took their own time after his death to say goodbye, too. After 26 days, it was the outcome nobody wanted to believe would happen.

But Jane and Jared felt at peace.

“Most people don’t get that kind of closure. They don’t get to have all sins forgiven with their dad and to be there with them with love until the end,” Jared said.

Staff researcher Naomi Kaskela contributed to this report.