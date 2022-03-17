COVID cases predicted to rise in coming weeks because of new BA.2 variant

SONGPHOL THESAKIT/Getty Photographs

(ATLANTA) — Consultants worry that COVID-19 circumstances in the US will rise within the subsequent few weeks as the brand new BA.2 variant continues to unfold.

Information from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention reveals BA.2, which is a subvariant of omicron, has been tripling in prevalence each two weeks.

As of the week ending March 11, BA.2 makes up 23.1% of all COVID circumstances within the U.S. in comparison with 7.1% of all circumstances the week ending Feb. 26, based on the CDC.

Though the unique omicron variant nonetheless makes up the vast majority of America’s COVID infections, its prevalence has dropped over the identical interval, from 74.5% to 66.1%.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s prime infectious illness knowledgeable, mentioned given the rising prevalence of BA.2, he expects circumstances will enhance throughout the subsequent month.

“I’d anticipate that we’d see an uptick in circumstances right here in the US as a result of, solely every week or so in the past, the CDC got here out with their modification of the metrics for what could be advisable for masking indoors, and far of the nation proper now could be in that zone, the place masking indoors just isn’t required,” Fauci instructed ABC affiliate KGTV Wednesday.

Fauci added that he believes BA.2 will turn out to be the dominant variant within the nation, surpassing the unique omicron variant.

He famous a number of European international locations — comparable to Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK — have reported a spike in COVID-19 over the past couple of weeks.

Within the U.Okay., 93,943 circumstances had been recorded Wednesday, based on Johns Hopkins College, greater than double the 45,303 recorded two weeks earlier.

“It has a transmission benefit over BA.1,” Fauci mentioned. “Specifically, it’s extra prone to transmit, which is the explanation why we’re seeing the uptick in circumstances within the UK and within the European international locations, which have pulled again a bit on their mitigation.”

Final month, U.Okay. Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced any remaining COVID-19 measures in England could be dropped so the nation might transfer into a brand new part of the pandemic, which he described as “dwelling with COVID.”

A number of European international locations adopted go well with, as did the U.S., which eased masking steerage for 70% of the nation, together with for colleges.

Fauci mentioned he’s inspired that BA.2 doesn’t seem to trigger extra extreme illness, however warned if the U.S. experiences one other COVID wave, Individuals should be keen to readopt mitigation measures.

“Now we have to watch out that if we do see a surge on account of that, that we’re versatile sufficient to reinstitute the sorts of interventions that could possibly be essential to cease an extra surge,” he mentioned. “I hope that does not occur. However we’ll simply have to attend and see.”

ABC Information' Arielle Mitropoulos contributed to this report.

