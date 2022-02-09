COVID in Texas: Restaurants eager for business as cases ease

After COVID surged in December and January, DFW has started to see significant decreases in cases and hospitalizations.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Restaurants and bars across Dallas-Fort Worth are expecting a busy weekend with Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day falling on a Monday.

As COVID surged around the New Year and through late January, dining in the Dallas-Fort Worth region dropped off. Open Table noted about a 20% decline in diners compared to the same time in 2019.

Now, cases across the station – and the country – are falling.

“Demand is tremendous for Valentine’s Day,” said Adam Jones, who owns restaurants Grace and Little Red Wasp in Fort Worth.

Jones said business has been improving for several months now after dropping off from COVID initially.

“Clients that don’t want to go out, don’t go out – might still do curbside,” he said.

This weekend, Grace doesn’t have a single table available from Friday through Monday.

“I’ve been on Main Street for 30 years,” he said. “It’s never been this busy.”

Parkland Health was overwhelmed by COVID hospitalizations during January, but COVID patient counts have fallen by 80% in three weeks. North Texas has seen a 40% drop, and nearly all COVID patients are unvaccinated.

“Things are so much better than they were just a few weeks ago,” chief medical officer Joseph Chang said. “The interesting thing about this wave is it’s been so narrow.”

UT Southwestern researchers said last week’s winter storm will also drive down cases, since most people stayed home.

Chang said spending time around others is important for mental health.

“We need to do that, but we need to do it safely,” he said. “I mean, that’s all it is right? Be smart about it. Get vaccinated.”

Jones said the musical Hamilton performing in Fort Worth ahs also been a boost to business, but this weekend, don’t expect to find any empty seats.