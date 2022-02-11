COVID pandemic 2 years later: What’s been the impact

A panel of doctors from Baylor Scott and White joined WFAA News at 4 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 and its impacts on our lives.
DALLAS — More than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, scientists’ knowledge about the virus has changed dramatically and rapidly.
In a special conversation on WFAA, a panel of doctors from Baylor Scott and White discussed COVID-19’s far-reaching impacts on our lives, answered questions about vaccines, and shared advice for managing mental health.
COVID-19: The Big Picture
Guest: Dr. David Winter, Chief Medical Officer
Children and COVID-19
Guest: Dr. Dominic Lucia, pediatric ER physician
What Expectant Mothers Need to Know
Guest: Dr. Jessica Ehrig, OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialist
How COVID-19 Impacts Health Care
Guest: Dr. David Winter, internal medicine
The Cutting Edge: COVID-19 Research
Guest: Dr. Robert Gottlieb, cardiologist and researcher
Recovering from COVID-19
Guest: Stefanie McNeal, DPT – physical therapist
The Pandemic Mind Game
Guest: Dr. Kenleigh McMinn, psychologist
from ABC News Source link