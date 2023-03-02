Cowboy Baseball Begins Long Homestand

Austin Peay (2-6) at #12 Oklahoma State (5-3)

Fri., March 3 • 4 p.m. / Sat., March 4 • 1 p.m. / Sun., March 5 • 1 p.m.



O’Brate Stadium (8,000) • Stillwater, Okla.





Video/TV: okstate.com/watchbsb-ap (Fri.)

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (Sun.)



(Dave Hunziker & Tom Holliday)

Radio: KSPI 93.7 FM (Fri.) & Pete 94.3 FM (Sat.-Sun.)

The Varsity Network – okla.st/GetVarsity

Live Stats: okstate.statbroadcast.com

Twitter In-Game Updates: @OSUBaseball



About Oklahoma State

• OSU is 5-3 and opens a ten video games in 12 days homestand Friday at O’Brate Stadium when the Cowboys host Austin Peay within the first of a three-game sequence.

• The Cowboys are coming off a 42-22 season in 2022 during which they made their 9th consecutive NCAA Regional look. OSU completed tied for 2d within the Big 12 standings with a 15-9 convention mark, one sport out of first position.

• OSU was once the No. 7 nationwide seed in final yr’s NCAA Championship, this system’s easiest ever tourney seeding, and was once an NCAA Regional host for the fourth time below Josh Holliday; the Pokes complex to the NCAA Regional finals for the 6th time below Holliday.

• Led by way of Nolan McLean and Roc Riggio , OSU returns six place starters and 13 letterwinners from ’22.

• The 2023 season is OSU’s eleventh below head trainer Josh Holliday, who’s 366-202-2 at his alma mater. The Cowboys have earned an NCAA Region berth each and every yr below his watch.



About Austin Peay

• Austin Peay is 2-6 and on a four-game shedding streak.

• Roland Fanning is in his first season as APSU’s head trainer. Fanning served two stints on Josh Holliday’s body of workers at OSU, first as volunteer assistant in 2013 and 2014 then as director of participant construction from 2019-22.

• This will mark the first-ever time OSU and APSU have met at the diamond.

• APSU’s beginning pitching rotation vs. the Cowboys is predicted to be:

Friday: LHP Nick James — 1-1, 4.66 ERA in two begins; 12 Ok, 3 BB in 9.2 IP

Saturday: RHP Lyle Miller-Green — 0-1, 13.50 ERA in two begins; 6 Ok, 7 BB in 6.0 IP

Sunday: RHP Jacob Kush — 0-0, 10.50 ERA in two begins; 8 Ok, 6 BB in 6.0 IP

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

OSU was once ranked as top as No. 8 within the preseason nationwide polls, getting that rating from USA TODAY Sports. This week, the Cowboys are ranked No. 12 by way of D1Baseball, thirteenth by way of USA Today, 18th by way of the NCBWA, twenty first by way of Baseball America, twenty third by way of Collegiate Baseball and twenty fourth by way of Perfect Game.

OSU has been nationally ranked for 40 consecutive weeks relationship again to the 2021 preseason polls. The Cowboys reached No. 2 two times in 2022, marking their highest-ever rating below Josh Holliday.

From March 4, 2013 to April 3, 2017, a streak of 77 consecutive weeks, OSU was once ranked in a minimum of one nationwide ballot. During that point, the Cowboys spent 18 weeks within the Top 10, mountain climbing as top as No. 3. They have completed within the best 10 within the ultimate polls two times below Josh Holliday — tenth in 2014 and fourth in 2016.



No-No, No-No

OSU completed one of the most rarest of baseball feats when it tossed no-hitters in consecutive video games final week, first in a midweek contest in opposition to California Baptist adopted by way of the hole sport of a doubleheader with LMU.

At this level, it is only the 3rd showed time in NCAA Division I historical past that a crew has thrown a no-hitter in back-to-back video games and the 1st time it is been achieved in two nine-inning video games. On March 27, 1968, Florida State tossed consecutive no-hitters in opposition to Springfield College (7 innings) and Wake Forest (9 innings); in 1971, Vanderbilt had back-to-back, seven-inning no-hitters in a doubleheader in opposition to Louisville.

OSU additionally changed into the 1st crew in Big 12 historical past to report two no-hitters in the similar season.

The no-hitter in opposition to CBU was once the twelfth in Cowboy Baseball historical past as 5 OSU pitchers mixed for the feat. Janzen Keisel labored the 1st 5 1/3 innings, hanging out 11 alongside the way in which, sooner than Isaac Stebens tossed two innings in aid. Drew Blake and Evan O’Toole each recorded outs within the 8th, and Nolan McLean earned the save with an excellent 9th.

It was once this system’s first no-hitter since Justin Campbell completed the feat in opposition to Kansas on May 8, 2021. It was once additionally the 3rd mixed no-hitter by way of OSU and the 1st since Jason Bell, Brent Nichols, Rob Gaiko and Marcus Cuper no-hit Missouri Southern on March 16, 1993.

Just 4 days later, OSU’s Juaron Watts-Brown teamed with O’Toole and McLean to no-hit LMU. Watts-Brown labored six innings and struck out 8 sooner than O’Toole spelled him to start out the 7th. After two innings, O’Toole yielded to McLean, who got here on within the 9th to safe the no-no.

OSU now counts six no-hitters in video games that went 9 innings as final week’s efforts joined the 1993 mixed no-no, Campell’s in 2021 and no-hitters by way of Bob Richardson in 1968 and Jim Wixson within the 1960 College World Series.

Counting the overall out in opposition to Arkansas on Feb. 19 and the 1st two outs of the doubleheader nightcap in opposition to LMU, the Cowboys went a mixed 19 innings over a four-game stretch with out permitting a success.



Inside The Numbers

• Nolan McLean is tied with Georgia Tech’s Terry Busse for the NCAA saves lead with 4.

• McLean additionally ranks 5th nationally by way of having drawn 13 walks.

• Juaron Watts-Brown ranks 2d within the Big 12 with 14 strikeouts.

• Evan O’Toole’s two wins, either one of which got here in aid, are tied for the Big 12 lead and in addition tied for 6th nationally.



Freshman Swinging A Hot Bat

Eight video games into his first collegiate season, Nolan Schubart has confirmed to be a formidable addition to the OSU lineup.

The left-handed hitting outfielder has hit safely within the Cowboys’ final 5 video games and boasts a .375 batting reasonable. He was once 4-of-10 with two homers and 3 RBIs within the LMU sequence, and his 7th inning round-tripper supplied the lone run in OSU’s sequence opening win.

Schubart adopted that with a 3-for-6 effort in a win at Missouri State during which he slugged two tape-measure homers en course to 6 RBIs.

The frosh leads the Big 12 with 4 homers and is 2d with an .875 slugging proportion.

Random Fact: Schubart was once at the start dedicated to play at Michigan sooner than a training alternate there resulted in him signing with the Cowboys.



Holding Down The Hot Corner