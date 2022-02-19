Cowboy Baseball Falls Short In Season Opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Oklahoma State opened the 2022 season with a 3-0 loss to top-ranked Vanderbilt Friday at Hawkins Field.
Starter Justin Campbell racked up eight strikeouts in four innings of work for the No. 7 Cowboys, but the right-hander suffered the loss as he allowed three runs on four hits and three walks.
Offensively, Jake Thompson led the Cowboys with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate. OSU struck out 18 times and left 10 runners stranded on base.
“It was a challenging way to open – Vanderbilt has a really good club,” said OSU head coach Josh Holliday. “I’m pleased with the way we competed on the mound and played defense behind them. We had some opportunities on offense but couldn’t capitalize, had a couple of rallies where we were right on the verge but couldn’t get that one push; we’ve got to put the ball in play more than what we did.
“It was a tough game, a cold night and wasn’t one of those nights where runs were easy to come by. One play here or there could have changed the outcome of that game. If we could have gotten one thing to go our way, it could have changed the complexion. But it didn’t. We have to win some of those pivotal pitches when we get back in that position again.”
OSU threatened in the third inning. Hueston Morill led off with a single, and a two-out single by Thompson and a walk to Griffin Doersching loaded the bases. David Mendham then worked a full count before a called third strike ended the rally.
Vanderbilt took the lead in the bottom of the frame. Enrique Bradfield Jr. drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a passed ball and wild pitch before a single by Jack Bulger brought him home. Two batters later, an RBI double off the bat of Dominic Keegan made the score 2-0.
The Commodores’ only other run came in the fourth on a solo home run by Tate Kolwyck as OSU relievers Dillon Marsh and Bayden Root kept the home team off the scoreboard over the final four innings.
Still down 3-0, the Pokes mounted another rally in the eighth after a leadoff double by Mendham and a Nolan McLean walk. But Marcus Brown grounded into a double play, and Roc Riggio flied out to end the inning and strand Mendham on third.
The two teams return to action Saturday at 1 p.m.
