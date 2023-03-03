Cowboy Tennis Set to Play Host to Wichita State, SMU

Match Notes (PDF)
The Basics
Oklahoma State’s males’s tennis crew will glance to proceed its house good fortune this weekend in opposition to Wichita State on Friday at 5 p.m. and SMU on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Cowboys are coming off of a loss at No. 24 Cornell, the place they fell 4-2. OSU will glance to snag a couple of victories at house heading into March.
Following the Action
For the suits, reside stats will also be considered at:
In the Rankings
Series History
Oklahoma State is 39-17 all time in opposition to WSU, with the final assembly, a 6-2 OSU victory, two seasons in the past. OSU will glance to reinforce its all-time file in opposition to SMU to 13-6, heading into the weekend.
Streaks and Trends
OSU will glance to prolong its house profitable streak to 8-0.
OSU has received 4 of its final six suits, 7-0.
In six house matchups, the Pokes have handiest allowed 3 crew issues.
Seven other doubles pairings have logged a profitable file this season.
OSU is 11-0 in its final matchups with Wichita State
Oklahoma State is 3-0 within the final 3 conferences with SMU.
A Pair of Oklahoma State Wins Would…
Improve OSU’s file to 10-3.
Extend OSU’s house win streak to 8-0.
Make OSU 39-17 in opposition to Wichita State all-time.
Make OSU 12-6 all-time in opposition to SMU.
