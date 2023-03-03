Cowboy Tennis Set to Play Host to Wichita State, SMU

Match Notes (PDF)

The Basics

Oklahoma State’s males’s tennis crew will glance to proceed its house good fortune this weekend in opposition to Wichita State on Friday at 5 p.m. and SMU on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Cowboys are coming off of a loss at No. 24 Cornell, the place they fell 4-2. OSU will glance to snag a couple of victories at house heading into March.





Following the Action

For the suits, reside stats will also be considered at:





In the Rankings

Oklahoma State seemed in ITA’s newest scores, checking in at No. 29. The Cowboy’s courtroom one duo, Tyler Zink and Isaac Becroft , have been additionally identified nationally, rating at No. 60 in doubles. OSU seemed within the ITA scores 8 occasions a season in the past, with its best rating at No. 49 on March 23. The Pokes have already surpassed their easiest rating from 2021-22, mountaineering 20 spots.





Series History

Oklahoma State is 39-17 all time in opposition to WSU, with the final assembly, a 6-2 OSU victory, two seasons in the past. OSU will glance to reinforce its all-time file in opposition to SMU to 13-6, heading into the weekend.





Streaks and Trends

OSU will glance to prolong its house profitable streak to 8-0.

OSU has received 4 of its final six suits, 7-0.

In six house matchups, the Pokes have handiest allowed 3 crew issues.

Isaac Becroft stays the one undefeated Cowboy in singles, with a 6-0 mark.

Seven other doubles pairings have logged a profitable file this season.

OSU is 11-0 in its final matchups with Wichita State

Oklahoma State is 3-0 within the final 3 conferences with SMU.





A Pair of Oklahoma State Wins Would…

Improve OSU’s file to 10-3.

Extend OSU’s house win streak to 8-0.

Make OSU 39-17 in opposition to Wichita State all-time.

Make OSU 12-6 all-time in opposition to SMU.