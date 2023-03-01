Cowboy wrestling coach can’t make sense of seeding for Big 12 tournament | Sports

John Smith is none too proud of the seeding committee for this weekend’s Big 12 Conference Wrestling Championships in Tulsa.

“I was really frustrated with a couple of weight classes – trying to get to the same answer that the committee got to,” the Oklahoma State wrestling coach mentioned. “I feel like at couple of weight classes it’s not right. We need some sort of meeting to finalize seeding, and have a chance to at least discuss why you think that something should be changed. and we were told that there’s nothing there for us to argue.”

Oklahoma State has six wrestlers seeding within the most sensible 4 of their respective weights with Daton Fix (133 kilos), Kaden Gfeller (157) and Dustin Plott (174) with the perfect seeds amongst Cowboy wrestlers with Fix as the highest seed in his weight, whilst Gfeller and Plott are the second one seed of their weights.

Travis Wittlake, who’s wrestling up at 184 kilos for the primary time, is the No. 3 seed at his weight. Former Stillwater High product Carter Young (141) and Luke Surber, who has trimmed all the way down to combat at 197 this season, are the fourth seed for their respective weights.

Just outdoor of most sensible 4 seeding is Victor Voinovich with the 5th seed at 149 kilos and Wyatt Sheets because the 6th seed at 165, whilst Konner Doucet is the one closing Cowboy to earn a most sensible 8 seeding with the No. 8 seed at heavyweight.

Reece Witcraft is the lone Oklahoma State wrestler who didn’t earn a most sensible 8 seed at 125 kilos.

“I got a few concerns that I’d like to know a little bit more about,” Smith mentioned. “Why were some of these decision made. You’re never going to be satisfied … just seems to me they came to a conclusion and had to get some information from someone.”

One of the largest bones to select for Smith used to be convention wrestlers dodging pageant all through the season.

He appears at that having been a get advantages for the ones wrestlers when it got here to seeding, as a substitute of being penalized for no longer wrestling a commonplace or more difficult opponent.

“I think that if you sat out, it was better and people got a higher seed – because my guys didn’t sit out,” Smith mentioned. “In our 17 dual meets this year, a total of 12 people wrestled. We had seven weight classes that wrestled every match. …

“I think the committee at the NCAA championship look at it differently if you sat out and haven’t wrestled.”

Fortunately for Oklahoma State, if every of the Cowboys combat a minimum of to their seeding, they will have to qualify for the NCAA tournament in keeping with allotted qualifiers for the league.

Many of the Cowboys have some wiggle room if they’re to slide up over the weekend, excluding two of the heavier weights. The Big 12 most effective qualifies the highest 4 at 184 kilos – leaving little margin of error for Wittlake to fasten up an automated bid – whilst Doucet is seeded proper on the general allocated (8) for heavyweight.

There is one Cowboy who maximum unquestionably has paintings to do, although.

With Witcraft having restricted suits this season – transferring into the beginning lineup the overall month of the twin season because of a season-ending harm sustained through NCAA qualifier Trevor Mastrogiovanni – he’s going to wish to declare one of the highest six spots to punch his price ticket to the nationwide tournament that will probably be held in Tulsa.

“I want to see him go to nationals,” Smith mentioned. “If he wants more, I’d be proud of that. … He’s got bigger expectations than what mine are. I want him to go to nationals – go fight to go, and then help us at nationals. For him to go to nationals, he’s got to be one of those six.”