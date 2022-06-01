Front Page Sports

Cowboys Chauncey Golston in 2022: Bigger. Better?

June 1, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
The Dallas Cowboys had a transparent intent on choosing measurement and physically-dominating gamers on this yr’s draft. However it should be onerous to search out anybody that may match defensive finish Chauncey Golston’s measurement, which appears even bigger when factoring in his confidence stage coming into yr two within the NFL.

It was a sound, but quiet rookie yr for the 2021 third-round pick of Iowa. However he nonetheless discovered a strong function on a crowded line of defense that included names like Demarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory, Micah Parsons, Dorance Armstrong, and Neville Gallimore.





