Cowboys close to completing new deal to keep wide receiver Michael Gallup in Dallas, per report

Dak Prescott will not be losing two of his top-three receivers this offseason. Hours after the news broke regarding Amari Cooper’s expected release, the Cowboys are close to finalizing a new deal for receiver Michael Gallup, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

While nothing is imminent, there is mutual interest as it relates to Gallup and the Cowboys, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. It’s expected that the two sides will look to come to terms on a new deal before March 16, the official start of free agency. Gallup, who just completed his fourth season with the Cowboys, is currently slated to become a free agent.

The 81st overall pick in the 2018 Draft, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound Gallup has caught 193 passes for 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns in 55 regular season games. His best season took place in 2019, when Gallup caught 66 passes for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns while serving as the Cowboys’ No. 2 receiver.

Despite Prescott’s injury as well as the arrival of CeeDee Lamb, Gallup still put up solid numbers in 2020, as he caught 59 passes for 843 yards and five touchdowns. Injuries limited Gallup to just nine games last season. Gallup has been recovering from a torn ACL injury that was sustained during the Cowboys’ Week 17 loss to the Cardinals. His presence was sorely missed during Dallas’ 23-17 loss to the 49ers in the NFC wild-card round.

CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker wrote last month about how Cooper’s contract could impact Gallup and the Cowboys. Given the Cowboys’ current cap situation (they are projected to be $21 million over the cap), it appears that they have decided to part with Cooper, who was slated to make $20 million in 2022. Gallup’s market value is four years for $47.5 million for an average of nearly $12 million per season, according to Spotrac.

While they have other needs, the Cowboys will surely be looking to add to their receiving corps this offseason if they do decide to part with Cooper. It does appear that they will have Gallup back in the fold, assuming the two sides can come to terms on a new deal.