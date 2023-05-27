Cowboys could upgrade at WR with DeAndre Hopkins, but would deal make sense for Dallas?





Over the vacation weekend, the Arizona Cardinals launched DeAndre Hopkins into the unfastened agent marketplace, resulting in hypothesis that the Dallas Cowboys could be excited about including the five-time Pro Bowl receiver to their roster. While the Cowboys would surely have the benefit of having Hopkins at the group, they’re not likely to supply him greater than different attainable suitors. The group has invested in its receiving corps in recent times, together with opting for Michael Gallup over Amari Cooper and paying a top class to retain CeeDee Lamb. In addition to contract negotiations with Lamb and Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys can even want to signal quarterback Dak Prescott to a brand new contract and make move rusher Micah Parsons the highest-paid defensive participant in franchise historical past. The timing of the Hopkins deal may be an element, because the Cowboys lately bought Brandin Cooks at a cheap value. While the group will discover signing Hopkins, it’s not a ensure that they’re going to in the long run pursue him.