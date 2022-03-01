Cowboys’ Dak Prescott undergoes minor offseason shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for offseason program

It’s not unusual for NFL players to take optional steps early on in the offseason to hopefully improve their well-being for the season to come, and the offseason conditioning that precedes it. Such has been the case for the Dallas Cowboys again in 2022, a team that has seen approximately seven players undergo clean-up procedures of varying natures, and you can add Dak Prescott as the eighth — the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback having undergone a procedure on his shoulder, per head coach Mike McCarthy.

The procedure is of the arthroscopic nature, sources tell CBS Sports, and Prescott is expected to be available when the offseason program begins in Dallas sometime in late May or early June. It’s also key to note it isn’t his throwing shoulder, and that’s big news, in and of itself.

“It’s not a concern,” McCarthy said, speaking from the 2022 NFL Combine in Indy. “We have no concern. He is doing well.”

That’s good news considering Prescott would like to finally create distance from the injury bug. This included waving off the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl with the goal of increasing his odds of doing so.

After suffering a gruesome ankle fracture that cost him the majority of the 2020 season, Prescott underwent two surgeries and returned last summer — only to then suffer a strain that impacted his throwing shoulder, one that deleted any chance of taking snaps in the preseason. He’d return for Week 1 and immediately got back to prime form, but later suffered a calf strain in a thrilling overtime victory against the New England Patriots in Week 6 — causing him to miss the Week 8 contest with the Minnesota Vikings after the Week 7 bye.

Needless to say, the season didn’t end as ceremoniously as the Cowboys and Prescott would’ve liked, and in large part due to the inconsistency of offense and coordinator Kellen Moore. Having retained Moore after a round of interviews for head coach positions around the league, the Cowboys and Prescott will now get back to the drawing board in trying to figure out not only what the team will look like in 2022, but how to finally bring Rayne to a Super Bowl drought that’s now 26 years in the making.