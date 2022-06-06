Cowboys’ Dalton Schultz irked by lack of progress in contract talks, to sit out remainder of 2022 OTAs

Issues aren’t going in addition to Dalton Schultz had hoped they might because it pertains to his ongoing contract negotiation with the Dallas Cowboys. To be extra correct, they don’t seem to be going effectively in any respect. The veteran tight finish obtained the franchise tag forward of the deadline in early March that may pay him $10.93 million, and he has since signed it — working beneath the assumption there’d be a easy path to touchdown a long-term cope with the crew.

That street has as a substitute been crammed with potholes and cavernous divides, and Schultz is taking motion by means of inaction. The 25-year-old has determined to sit down out the rest of OTAs in protest of how far aside he and the Cowboys are on a brand new deal, sources confirmed to CBS Sports activities.

Having already reported and been current for a lot of them (Might 24-25 and June 1-2), if Schultz follows by means of on his risk, and it is doubtless he’ll, contemplating it is what little leverage he has proper now; he is not going to be topic to any form of high-quality for lacking the ultimate 4 practices (June 6-7 and June 9-10), as a result of OTAs are certainly voluntary.

And as former Cowboys linebacker Darren Hambrick so eloquently acknowledged in yesteryear:

“What do voluntary imply?”

That stated, issues get bushy for Schultz and the Cowboys when when minicamp begins on June 14. That is as a result of minicamp in June is necessary and, as such, the previous could be topic to fines from the latter that escalate day by day and will method the $100,000 mark if Schultz sits out all three days. Signing his franchise tag assured he is beneath contract now for the 2022 season, which is why he may very well be fined versus working freely throughout talks, primarily shoving all the leverage over to the Cowboys aspect of the equation.

The 2 sides nonetheless have till July 15 to hammer out a long-term deal, and coaching camp is not slated to start till almost 10 days after that deadline, so there’s nonetheless an opportunity this might all progress towards a cheerful ending. If no deal is struck, nonetheless, a pissed off Schultz would have solely two choices: play the 2022 season beneath the tag or sit out and face a considerable quantity of ongoing fines, seeing as the brand new collective bargaining settlement enacted in 2020 successfully put the kibosh on participant holdouts these days.

And for accounting functions, the CBA now permits groups to high-quality gamers who aren’t beneath a rookie deal a hefty sum of $50,000 per day for each missed coaching camp apply.

For his half, he is made it clear he desires to stay in Dallas.

“Clearly, I feel that is the place that I need to be,” stated Schultz in April. “I’ve bought rapport with a variety of the fellows right here. I really like being right here. I really like this group. I used to be grateful that I used to be capable of at the very least come again right here for a 12 months.

“I need to work out a long-term deal and I feel they do too.”

He did depart the door open for a attainable swan track, nonetheless, contemplating the enterprise of the NFL and, as an unspoken level, simply how tough long-term contract negotiations have confirmed to turn out to be in latest seasons with the Cowboys entrance workplace (e.g., Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence, Ezekiel Elliott, Randy Gregory, and many others.).

“Hopefully, we are able to get that completed,” he added. “However simply understanding the place I will be for the following 12 months, I am proud of.”

Solely, for the time being, he is not.

It is clear the Cowboys discovered themselves upping the worth on Schultz after he not solely had a profession 12 months in 2021, reeling in 808 receiving yards (10.four per catch) and eight touchdowns, however particularly after parting methods with former beginning tight finish Blake Jarwin, launched after present process a uncommon hip process that will preserve him out of soccer all of subsequent season and probably past.

However do the Cowboys, or have they ever, had a plan that may see Schultz set the market on the place?

That reply, thus far within the timeline, is a convincing “no”, and the Cleveland Browns (as one instance) did not do both aspect any favors this offseason. In signing David Njoku to a four-year, $54.75 million contract after initially making use of the identical franchise tag as did the Cowboys to Schultz, the marker for Schultz had formally been set, however the Cowboys are having a tough time swallowing these numbers — regardless of Schultz having been way more productive over the previous two seasons (735 extra receiving yards and 6 extra touchdowns since 2020) and being the highest goal for Prescott heading into 2022.

Although the Cowboys additionally see areas that want enhancing, e.g., run blocking. Moreover, the membership does not really feel it is with out firepower on the place post-draft, nonetheless loving the ceiling on Sean McKeon and, apparently sufficient, they used their 2022 fourth-round decide on rookie tight finish and former Wisconsin standout Jake Ferguson, the identical spherical during which they chose Schultz in 2018 (trace). It is fairly believable that whereas the Cowboys need Schultz in uniform in 2022, that his worth to the membership might have dipped a bit with the choice of Ferguson who, at preliminary face worth, has at the very least a shot at supplanting Schultz finally — making contract negotiations rather less cozy for the incumbent.

Either side have negotiating factors, and either side are at the moment dug into them, as an deadlock arrives.

Tagging Schultz was by no means going to preclude the Cowboys from grabbing a decent finish within the draft, as CBS Sports activities reported in March, however as a substitute offered a roughly $11 million insurance coverage coverage within the occasion they did not stroll away with one. Having now completed so, and with McKeon presumably on the rise — with eyes additionally towards different cheap younger expertise like Ian Bunting and 2022 undrafted rookie free agent Peyton Hendershot — the Cowboys really feel they’ve sufficient choices to not essentially toss Schultz to the aspect, however to try to drive his worth all the way down to one thing they deem cheap.

The issue for the membership is he does not agree with their presents, and he is making it recognized in an enormous method. The issue for Schultz, nonetheless, is far more strong, as a result of he is already signed his franchise tag. Which means he’ll both present up finally and play, or begin shedding hundreds of {dollars} that may shortly escalate into the thousands and thousands when factoring in coaching camp fines and misplaced wage, retaining in thoughts sitting out neither coaching camp nor precise video games would change the actual fact the July 15 deadline would have already handed by then — making a continued stand (or somewhat, sitdown) past that date wholly moot.

The clock is ticking for either side, however the Cowboys aren’t feeling as a lot strain now as they have been in March. That is been transferred now to Schultz, who’s locked right into a one-year contract, with the conviction to his trigger set to be put to the monetary flames on June 12 and past.