Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn wins 2021 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

Dan Quinn has been named as the NFL’s Assistant Coach of the Year for the 2021 season. The Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, Quinn led a defense that was seventh in the NFL in scoring and second in third-down efficiency this past season. The season before Quinn’s arrival, the Cowboys were just 28th in scoring and 26th in third-down efficiency.

During his first season in Dallas, Quinn oversaw All-Pro campaigns by rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs. Parsons tallied 13 sacks and three forced fumbles last season. Diggs returned two of his 11 interceptions for touchdowns while breaking up 21 other passes.

“I think just found a way to touch everybody in our defensive room’s heart,” Parsons said shortly after the Cowboys’ 2021 season ended. “I think he found a way for us all to want to fight for him, play for him. … It’s never just football with Q. I think if he could and if he was 30 years younger, he would throw some pads on and fight with us, every day of the week.”

Quinn, 51, won a Super Bowl as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator during the 2013 season. He spent another season in Seattle before being named the Falcons head coach in 2015. Quinn went 43-42 in six seasons in Atlanta that included an NFC championship in 2016.

While he was linked to several head coaching vacancies, Quinn will remain with the Cowboys for the 2022 season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently said that he expects Quinn to stay in Dallas “for years to come.”