Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence signing historic three-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed

DeMarcus Lawrence is staying in Dallas. The veteran defensive finish is signing a three-year, $40 million contract with $30 million assured, CBS Sports activities NFL insiders Josina Anderson and Jason La Canfora have confirmed. Within the course of, Lawrence turns into the primary defensive finish in NFL historical past to have seven seasons of his contract totally assured. If Lawrence completes his present deal, he can have earned greater than $130 million in Dallas.

A two-time Professional Bowler, Lawrence has spent his whole profession with the Cowboys, who in 2014 made him the 34th general decide within the NFL Draft. Throughout his first eight seasons in Dallas, the soon-to-be 30-year-old has tallied 48.5 sacks, 17 compelled fumbles and 74 tackles for loss. His finest season was in 2017, when he recorded 14.5 sacks and 4 compelled fumbles whereas incomes the primary of consecutive Professional Bowl nods.

Lawrence was restricted to simply seven video games final season after he underwent foot surgical procedure. Given his new contract, it is clear that the Cowboys are assured that Lawrence will return to the shape that noticed him change into one of many NFL’s prime defensive linemen.

It has been a busy offseason for the Cowboys, who just lately penned receiver Michael Gallup to a five-year contract whereas buying and selling fellow wideout Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. The Cowboys are additionally reportedly on the verge of releasing veteran offensive lineman La’el Collins after initially looking for a commerce associate.