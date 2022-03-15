Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence Signs $40M Deal Setting NFL Record

Dallas Cowboys defensive finish DeMarcus Lawrence has made NFL historical past by signing his newest contract with “America’s Workforce.”
In keeping with NFL.com, Lawrence has signed a brand new three-year deal price $40 million. The defensive finish will get $30 million assured. With this accomplishment, he turns into the primary participant in his place to have a contract totally assured for seven straight seasons.
#HomeForGood pic.twitter.com/gA7fbFvHTR
— DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) March 14, 2022
For eight seasons within the NFL, Lawrence has totaled 48.5 sacks, together with 25 sacks between 2017 and 2018. After his 2018 season, Dallas and Lawrence agreed to a five-year deal price $105 million.
Final season, Lawrence solely performed in seven video games as accidents saved him off the gridiron for many of 2021.
ESPN reported that Lawrence ended the season with three sacks, 5 cross deflections, an interception, two tackles for loss, and two pressured fumbles. He was additionally credited with 18 tackles. Lawrence has the fifth-best cross rush win price (24.9%), the fifth-best stress price (11.7%), and is seventh-best within the league (206 pressures) over the previous 5 seasons.
Together with his newest contract, the trajectory adjustments in cap house for the Dallas Cowboys. If a brand new contract hadn’t been signed, Lawrence’s $27 million cap determine would have been the fifth-highest hit of any defensive participant in 2022. With the deal, the cap hit will solely be $14 million this 12 months and can rise to $26 million in 2023. The cap will then come again right down to $16 million in 2024. With this signing, Lawrence additionally receives a $12 million signing bonus.
The Dallas Cowboys will now have just a little extra cap house to retain their very own free brokers. Gamers they may be capable of signal embody safeties Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker and defensive finish Randy Gregory.
In keeping with a number of sources, Gregory has been receiving early curiosity from a number of NFL groups, together with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.
Malik Hooker additionally signed to stick with the Cowboys for his sixth NFL season. He agreed to a brand new two-year contract with “America’s Workforce.”