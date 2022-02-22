Cowboys Fall in Overtime to #10 Baylor

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team took 10th-ranked Baylor to overtime, but lost 66-64 on Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

James Akinjo hit a jumper with 14 seconds left to give Baylor a 66-64 lead, then Isaac Likekele missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that could have won it.

Neither team led by more than eight points, and OSU led by seven at halftime after going on a 10-0 run in the first half.

Baylor responded with an 8-0 run in the second half and it was close the rest of the way.

OSU didn’t score in the final 2:04 of overtime and had 17 turnovers in the game.

The Cowboys were led by Bryce Thompson’s 15 points, with three other OSU players scoring in double figures.

Likekele and Moussa Cisse had 12 points each, and Avery Anderson added 10 points.

OSU finished 6-for-23 from three-point range.

Baylor was led by Adam Flagler’s 29 points and seven three-pointers.

OSU fell to 13-14 on the season overall and 6-9 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys visit Oklahoma for the second round of Bedlam on Saturday at 11:00 am.