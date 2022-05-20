Front Page

Cowboys Free Agency: 2 Reasons for Dallas’ Take on Bears DT Akiem Hicks

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

Could another star-branded Dallas sports franchise look to a Canada-based difference-maker? 

As the NFL inches closer toward minicamp dates, several high-profile free agents linger on the ledger. Akiem Hicks, a University of Regina alum, is among them after six seasons with the Chicago Bears. Set to turn 33 in November, the interior defender Hicks is one of the more experienced players left on the market and has maintained a sense of consistency over a 10-year career that began as a third-round choice in New Orleans in 2012.  

Source link





facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram