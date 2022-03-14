Cowboys free agency 2022: Dallas agrees to terms with two-time Pro Bowl long snapper Jake McQuaide

Should you’re ready for the Dallas Cowboys to make an enormous splash within the 2022 NFL free company pool, preserve ready. It ought to come of no shock contemplating the Cowboys’ normal frugal method this time of 12 months — group exec Stephen Jones just lately doubling down on the technique — because the group works to attempt to re-sign most of its in-house free brokers. The primary got here by means of a one-year deal on huge receiver Noah Brown, adopted by a five-year dedication to Michael Gallup after agreeing to commerce Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, and now it seems time for Jake McQuaide to receives a commission.

The veteran lengthy snapper has agreed to phrases on a one-year deal to remain put in Dallas by way of the 2023 season, sources inform CBS Sports activities, that can pay him the veteran minimal — amounting to $1.12 million for the approaching season.

McQuaide survives in Dallas the place fellow former Rams teammate Greg Zuerlein has not — each having frolicked with particular groups coordinator John “Bones” Fassel and free agent Bryan Anger on the Los Angeles Rams roster — Zuerlein having been launched by the Cowboys after his struggles in 2021 helped flip wins into losses. In contrast to Zuerlein, McQuaide was pristine in his take a look at drive final season, and the two-time Professional Bowler is being rewarded for his efforts in serving to to make Anger a Professional Bowler for the primary time within the punter’s profession (and sure pricing him out of Dallas within the course of).

It was tumultuous entrance for McQuaide, who took the reins from group legend L.P. Ladouceur, the surprising transfer successfully forcing Ladouceur into undesirable retirement.

Having to fill the footwear of a legend is rarely a straightforward activity, however McQuaide has earned at the very least yet one more season in Dallas after having achieved it in 2021. The Cowboys’ work continues in free company from right here, together with attempting to maintain proficient go rusher Randy Gregory from departing to affix the Denver Broncos, or one of many different a number of groups sending him their presents.