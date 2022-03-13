Cowboys free agency 2022: Greg Zuerlein, Blake Jarwin released in moves preceding Amari Cooper trade

Amari Cooper will not be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys, following a bombshell trade that sent the four-time Pro Bowl receiver to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in alternate for a 2022 fifth-round decide and a swap of sixth-rounders, however that is not the one transfer made by the membership over the weekend. Previous to setting Cooper free, ending weeks of hypothesis on if they’d (and will) or not, the Cowboys parted methods with one other starter and a former starter — releasing kicker Greg Zuerlein and waiving injured tight end Blake Jarwin.
The strikes will initially save the Cowboys roughly $5 million towards their 2022 wage cap, however that is assuming Jarwin doesn’t file for damage safety which, if awarded, will negate the workforce’s financial savings for waiving him. That’s to-be-determined, following preliminary consideration of merely decreasing Jarwin’s pay following a uncommon hip surgical procedure that may hold him off of the sphere till 2023 — on the earliest — however the departure marks the tip of a as soon as promising trajectory for the proficient younger tight finish.
Jarwin, who earned the position of starter following the second departure of future Corridor of Fame tight finish Jason Witten, was on the trail to being a dominant playmaker for the Cowboys earlier than struggling a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2020 season, and his return to the sphere in 2021 was met with extra damage that resulted in solely 5 begins — a mixed six begins two seasons right into a three-year, $24.25 million contract signed in 2020.
As for Zuerlein, who was additionally set to enter a contract season after signing a three-year deal 2020, the writing has lengthy been on the wall for the veteran kicker, though particular groups coordinator John “Bones” Fassel hoped it would not be. However when the Cowboys signed Chris Naggar to the roster in early February, it was clear they have been seeking to both create competitors for Zuerlein this offseason (at minimal) or to maneuver on utterly.
It seems it was the latter.
Zuerlein battled his personal string of latest accidents that helped price him consistency and the Cowboys a victory on a couple of event final season, and it was veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu introduced in again and again to assist hold Dallas from sinking in occasions when Zuerlein was not accessible. Zuerlein completed the season with a career-low PAT proportion (87.5%) and missed 5 of his 14 area objective makes an attempt from 40 yards or better — a nasty search for a kicker nicknamed “The Leg” due to his boot power. It is unclear if the Cowboys will add competitors for Naggar through the 2022 NFL Draft, however Zuerlein should now discover a new NFL house.
Further releases included working again Ito Smith, huge receiver Robert Foster and former Cowboys fourth-round decide Reggie Robinson, the latter having discovered problem transferring from collegiate cornerback to security in Yr 1 underneath a now-fired defensive coordinator in Mike Nolan, earlier than being moved again to cornerback by Dan Quinn with little success.
The housecleaning has begun in Dallas, with some huge names being swept out of the door.
