Cowboys free agency 2022: Randy Gregory agrees to terms on big-money contract extension

Randy Gregory will likely be with the Dallas Cowboys for an extended, very long time to come back. The staff was late to start negotiating with the free agent go rusher as they labored by way of the eventual commerce of four-time Professional Bowl vast receiver Amari Cooper, and that allowed the doorways to swing open on Gregory being obtainable for authorized tampering forward of 2022 NFL free company, however a brand new deal for All-Professional go rusher DeMarcus Lawrence freed up sufficient cash to assist get a deal performed together with his compatriot. Gregory has now agreed to phrases on a large new deal in Dallas — a supply knowledgeable CBS Sports activities.
It is a five-year deal value upwards of $70 million that features $28 million assured, sources affirm, that can maintain Gregory in a Cowboys uniform by way of the 2026 season. Because of their delay in talks, the Cowboys have been up towards a number of groups who sought out the veteran go rusher, headlined by the Denver Broncos making a pitch that was described by one supply as “very engaging.”
As Monday wore on, it grew to become clear the Cowboys’ preliminary supply contained a “noticeable” hole between that of different groups, and so they labored all through the day and in a single day to shut it, even tossing in a signing with security Malik Hooker due to their cap magic.
Gregory, 29, is a former second-round decide of the Cowboys (2015), was considered as one of the distinctive bend and quick-twitch skills on the edge on the time, and he is confirmed this to be true again and again, however a variety of his early NFL profession was derailed attributable to CBA insurance policies that banned the usage of marijuana — Gregory utilizing it to self-medicate in his battle with scientific nervousness, melancholy and bipolar dysfunction. With the enactment of a brand new collective bargaining settlement in 2020, Gregory was allowed to return from suspension and hasn’t missed a sport since attributable to these earlier points, and that is half of what the Cowboys wanted to see occur earlier than committing to him for the long term.
The opposite was his skill to really take over video games, as he did on multiple event as starter in 2021, after having been relegated to backup the earlier season by defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and defensive position coach Jim Tomsula, who have been each fired partially due to the underutilization of Gregory, sources advised CBS Sports activities on the time. With the hiring of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Gregory was promoted and will solely be stopped by a calf harm and a run-in with the staff’s Reserve/COVID-19 record.
Regardless of these two occurrences, Gregory logged a career-best 11 begins and had career-high numbers throughout the board, together with six sacks, three compelled fumbled, and his first profession interception. Two years in the past, Gregory advised CBS Sports activities in an unique Q&A that he “was again for good,” and he made good on that promise to the Cowboys, who then made good on theirs to make him a really well-paid defensive finish.
