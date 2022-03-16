Cowboys free agency 2022: Top options to play opposite DeMarcus Lawrence following Randy Gregory departure

By now, you’ve got possible heard of the occasions that passed off throughout the confines of the Dallas Cowboys group on Day 2 of 2022 NFL free company. If you have not, welcome again out of your coma, we have missed you. Randy Gregory, the bookend beginning edge rusher reverse All-Professional move rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, lastly struck a take care of the Cowboys to return on a five-year contract earlier than pivoting to the ready Denver Broncos — who started courting him on Monday, sources advised CBS Sports activities forward of authorized tampering — when the settlement collapsed after an try by the Cowboys to insert language they deemed normal (however is not actually, as in comparison with different organizations).

The main points of who’s liable for a humiliating contract collapse on the final second can be debated into perpetuity, however not one of the mudslinging makes the image for who’ll substitute Gregory any clearer. That stated, let’s seize some Windex and start the work of cleansing off the windshield in Dallas, in order that we might even see who’s obtainable and certified to get a name because the potential starter to play in tandem with Lawrence and All-Professional linebacker Micah Parsons in 2022 (and past?).

It is unclear if team-favorite Dorance Armstrong, who had a powerful contract yr in 2021, is ready to return, however with all due respect to his skills, there are stronger choices on the open market that might, presumably, make a possible re-signing of Armstrong all the higher — from a depth standpoint — whereas additionally feeling issues out in the intervening time with perennial All-Professional linebacker Bobby Wagner.

And let’s be trustworthy, it isn’t as if the Cowboys can now out of the blue fake they’re cap-poor, with a minimum of $28 million nonetheless sitting on the desk, unclaimed by Gregory. So let’s speak about my favorites on the sting, nonetheless obtainable on the time of this text being filed.

Tier A:

Von Miller

Earlier crew: Rams

Can the Cowboys make Miller the homecoming king in 2022? As anticipated, the long run first poll Corridor of Famer was their first pivot after dropping Gregory, and for good causes. In the beginning, the seven-time All-Professional and eight-time Professional Bowler only recently proved he nonetheless has tread left on his tires, blowing previous others’ issues relating to sturdiness and an alleged misplaced step by being a key power within the Los Angeles Rams run to a championship final season. Second, after having spent a lot of his profession in Denver and now one yr in LA, it seems he is open to returning dwelling — a DeSoto, Texas native who additionally attended Texas A&M and nonetheless owns a horse farm in North Texas — which explains the mutual curiosity he has within the Cowboys (and provides them a number of ready-made speaking factors within the course of, as they at the moment negotiate behind the scenes).

Chandler Jones

Earlier crew: Cardinals

UPDATE: Jones has agreed to hitch the Las Vegas Raiders

Simply one in all my favorites to switch Gregory, Jones continues to be a game-changer at 32, Jones racked up 10.5 sacks in his return from damage final season, which marks his seventh double-digit sack season within the NFL in 10 makes an attempt. His kind of bend and twitch does not develop on bushes, and it is arguably as bodily near the talent set of Gregory as you will discover in free company, even when he is a tad bit older (three years). After contractual fallout with the Arizona Cardinals, Jones is now a free agent able to signal with the proper crew for the proper cash, and plugging him in entrance of Parsons and reverse Lawrence — with All-Professional cornerback Trevon Diggs patrolling the backfield — could be a dream come true for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and an evening terror for opposing quarterbacks.

Za’Darius Smith

Earlier crew: Packers

When you ask me which of the Tier A expertise has the larger upside, from a contractual and longterm manufacturing standpoint, Smith will get the nod. At 29, he is the identical age as Gregory and has a extra productive resume, previous to present process again surgical procedure that ended his 2021 season prematurely. And therein lies the rub/crimson flag on Smith, nevertheless, as a result of again accidents that require surgical procedure can both be no drawback in any respect sooner or later or a giant one, with little room for a compromise in-between. Smith’s camp is vehement that he is again to full well being and can be able to go for whomever indicators him, although, and it is not possible to disregard a move rusher who racked up 34 sacks from 2018 by means of 2020. Even in case you construction his deal as one laden with incentives, it will behoove you to present him a name to see what he is keen to work out, and on a protection that gives tons of assist as he works himself again to prime kind.

Tier B:

Melvin Ingram

Earlier crew: Chiefs

Ought to the Cowboys enable their pockets to get in the way in which of progress, there are less-expensive (but in addition much less potent) move rush choices obtainable as effectively. One such participant is Ingram, who would love nothing greater than to wipe the stain of 2021 off of his in any other case stable NFL profession. The previous first-round choose parted methods with the Los Angeles Chargers final season and finally discovered his technique to the Pittsburgh Steelers, solely to really feel he was misled relating to his potential function and, as such, head coach Mike Tomlin shipped him out of city to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs. Just like Smith, Ingram is making an attempt to show he is the identical man he was previous to an damage (knee) that value him half of the 2020 season, having produced 48 profession sacks earlier than struggling it. That might very effectively be the model of Ingram that returns in 2022, and a chip on his shoulder solely makes him that a lot hungrier to punish quarterbacks.

Trey Flowers

Earlier crew: Lions

It isn’t on a regular basis you get a shot at signing a two-time Tremendous Bowl champion (hello Von), and Flowers has the leverage of being youthful than everybody on this checklist (apart from the man I will talk about subsequent). The 28-year-old was bred within the championship fires of the New England Patriots as their fourth-round choose in 2015, and was additionally named to their All-Decade Crew — a transparent indication of the influence he had in Foxboro. When it got here time to money in in the course of the free company spree of 2019, Flowers took his skills to the Detroit Lions with a five-year deal price $90 million, however the Lions continued to battle and Flowers started battling damage in 2020, and that spilled over into 2021 as effectively. It will all put him at a lowered worth level after being launched by the Lions, and whereas there’s concern for sturdiness right here, it is a Tier B expertise that might do effectively if mixed with a re-signing of Armstrong and addressing the place within the draft.

Derek Barnett

Earlier crew: Eagles

Few issues are higher in your NFL meal than seeing a participant head to a bitter division rival. Barnett was a gifted acquisition by the Philadelphia Eagles as their first-round choose (14th-overall) within the 2017 NFL Draft, happening to win a Tremendous Bowl with the crew together with PFWA All-Rookie Crew honors in his first season. The downturn in manufacturing attributable to a calf damage in 2020 can simply be neglected when contemplating he entered the season with 19.5 sacks, three pressured fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 75 mixed tackles over his first three seasons, and he is now a free agent after enjoying out his fifth-year choice in Philadelphia. Barnett is testing the waters in 2022, and it simply so occurs that the Cowboys are in dire want of one other influence edge rusher; and would not or not it’s fascinating to see them use Barnett to assist chase down Jalen Hurts in 2022? In fact it will, as a result of rivalry.