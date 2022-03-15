Cowboys free agency 2022: Von Miller, Dallas have mutual interest following collapse of Randy Gregory deal

This 12 months’s first wave of 2022 NFL free company is not with out controversy, thanks largely to the Dallas Cowboys. The staff not too long ago awarded All-Professional go rusher DeMarcus Lawrence a brand new three-year deal that unlock thousands and thousands in cap house, with the purpose of utilizing a few of it to re-sign defensive finish Randy Gregory. That labored out swimmingly, till the deal drowned, with Gregory pivoting to the Denver Broncos when the Cowboys tried to insert contract language after an settlement was struck. However in step with their offseason ties to the Broncos, the Cowboys are actually eyeing one in every of Denver’s legends — specifically Von Miller.

Miller, a two-time Tremendous Bowl successful linebacker who’s a premier identify in free company, is sorting by means of his choices as a number of groups — not together with the Cowboys, previous to Tuesday’s occasions — try so as to add him to their roster. With the exodus of Gregory, nonetheless, the Cowboys are immediately in dire want of a complement to Lawrence, they usually’ve now reached out to Miller’s camp and located he has mutual curiosity, sources confirming a report from Jane Slater of NFL Network.

It actually does not harm that Miller is a local of DeSoto, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, and made a reputation for himself within the collegiate ranks at Texas A&M. In different phrases, Dallas is actually dwelling for him, and the Cowboys wish to make him homecoming king in an effort to mop up their mistake with Gregory.

Moreover, rookie phenom and All-Professional linebacker Micah Parsons has taken to recruiting Miller on social media.

Rumors of Miller’s demise heading into the 2021 season have been vastly exaggerated, to say the least. The longer term Corridor of Fame linebacker was unexpectedly traded by the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams on the 2021 commerce deadline, and all he did was go on a tear that helped the Rams elevate the Lombardi trophy in February. There are different choices for the Cowboys as properly, e.g., Chandler Jones and Za’Darius Smith, particularly contemplating the five-year, $70 million deal ($28 million assured) that was put aside for Gregory is obtainable to spend elsewhere.

Miller is a seven-time All-Professional and eight-time Professional Bowler, so the Cowboys may do a lot worse than including the 32-year-old to a roster that now desperately wants him (or another elite go rusher to play reverse Lawrence), and one which has been rejuvenated by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Miller at the moment has 115.5 profession sacks and 540 mixed tackles, with 9.5 of his sacks having come final season over a span of two groups and 15 video games.

He is nonetheless bought the juice, and the Cowboys now have some cash burning a gap of their pocket.