Cowboys’ La’el Collins drawing potential trade interest from Patriots as Dallas ponders parting ways

It was fairly a foul day for the Dallas Cowboys on Day 2 of 2022 NFL free company, even if not entirely. The excellent news for the membership is that they had been in a position to re-sign former first-round choose Malik Hooker to their security unit on a two-year deal value $eight million, however the wheels got here off of their morning instantly thereafter concerning defensive finish Randy Gregory. As they pivot to an try to signal Von Miller as a substitute, there’s one other key order of enterprise that is still unresolved and has for weeks now: the way forward for beginning offensive lineman La’el Collins.

Collins is at present the subject of doable commerce speak inside the confines of Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas, however there’s additionally a risk he will get outright launched — regardless of the group’s want for depth on the offensive line. There are a number of groups all for doubtlessly buying and selling for Collins, however nothing is imminent as of but, though sources inform CBS Sports activities a frontrunner could have emerged in Invoice Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Having agreed to commerce Shaq Mason (a guard) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting him with a now-unretired Tom Brady, the Patriots gained a 2022 fifth-round choose together with a number of million in cap house, there’s room to amass Collins (a deal with) to assist safe the sting in entrance of quarterback Mac Jones.

It bears mentioning the Cowboys have additionally given Collins permission to hunt out a suitor.

Internally, sources say, the Patriots have kicked round a number of concepts for compensation that embody a doable swap of picks within the 2022 NFL Draft or a merely giving the Cowboys a choose on Day 2, however the discussions are preliminary and have not but been offered or formalized. Collins’ flexibility can also be intriguing to the Patriots, contemplating he was transformed from guard to deal with by the Cowboys and, as such, has a capability to kick inside if/when wanted — as evidenced in 2021 following the emergence of Terence Steele at deal with.

Within the meantime, the entrance workplace in Dallas eagerly awaits a suggestion from both New England or one of many different doable suitors displaying curiosity, nonetheless prepared to contemplate designation Collins a post-June 1 launch that might web them $10 million in cap financial savings but additionally deepen their want to deal with the O-line in free company and/or the draft.

If a divorce does happen, it will be the second offensive starter despatched away this offseason by the Cowboys — four-time Professional Bowl receiver Amari Cooper being the opposite — as an sudden shakeup continues on the offensive aspect of the ball.