Cowboys’ La’el Collins on trade block: Dallas having active conversations involving OT, per report

The Dallas Cowboys are actively discussing a potential commerce involving longtime beginning offensive deal with La’el Collins, according to NFL Community’ Ian Rapoport. There’s reportedly curiosity from different groups in regard to Collins, who is because of make $10 million subsequent season.

A former undrafted rookie out of LSU, the 28-year-old Collins has been a mainstay on the Cowboys’ offensive line since 2015, his rookie season. He has made 71 begins whereas showing in 74 regular-season video games. Collins began his profession at left guard earlier than settling into his long-term spot at proper deal with.

Collins made simply 10 begins final season, a 12 months after he missed the whole 12 months with a hip damage. Collins missed only one begin from 2017-19 after lacking all however three video games in 2016 with a foot damage. He was suspended 4 video games final season after violating the league’s substance abuse coverage following a missed drug take a look at.

Terence Steele can be a probable candidate to exchange Collins within the beginning lineup. Steele has made 27 begins during the last two years after going undrafted out of Texas Tech. Ty Nsekhe, who technically served as Collins’ backup final season, is slated to enter free company when the brand new league 12 months begins on March 16.

Collins would be part of a number of notable tackles who will possible play elsewhere in 2022. Among the many high offensive tackles who’re slated to check the market subsequent week embody Nate Solder, Terron Armstead, Duane Brown, Eric Fisher, and Riley Reiff.

Together with Collins, the Cowboys are reportedly contemplating parting methods with Amari Cooper, a four-time Professional Bowl receiver who caught eight landing passes final season. Dallas is reportedly trying to re-sign fellow wideout Michael Gallup, who caught 15 touchdowns throughout his first 4 seasons with the franchise.